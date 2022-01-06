Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2022) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTC: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce the addition of Ms. Sholeh Atash as Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Atash brings over 15 years of experience in the technology and finance sectors, and has a proven ability to scale teams and build sustainable growth.

At NetCents, Ms. Atash will have executive oversight over the day-to-day operations of the Company to ensure that all key performance metrics are met. NetCents conducted a comprehensive search for the ideal candidate for this role. In her previous positions, Ms. Atash demonstrated critical skills in recruitment, finance, product development, and capability management.

For companies such as Unbounce and InfoPOS Software, Ms. Atash led cross-functional teams to align goals and company initiatives. These experiences will prove to be incredibly valuable for NetCents, as the Company continues to operate its cryptocurrency payments businesses.

The Executive team of NetCents has been focused on optimizing internal processes, and developing a global recruitment strategy. Ms. Atash will play an important role in executing these plans.

About Us



NetCents Technology Inc., the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.



