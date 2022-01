On 5th of January 2022 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) received a formal notice by the independent Board member Bjarke Pålsson regarding his resignation from the position as the Board member of KN from 1st of February 2022. 1st of February 2022 will be the last day of office of Bjarke Pålsson as an independent Board member.

Head of Communication Orinta Barkauskaite