Das Instrument FG5 AU000000MLX7 METALS X LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.01.2022

The instrument FG5 AU000000MLX7 METALS X LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.01.2022



Das Instrument REP ES0173516115 REPSOL S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.01.2022

The instrument REP ES0173516115 REPSOL S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.01.2022



Das Instrument 1JB US31986N1028 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.01.2022

The instrument 1JB US31986N1028 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.01.2022

