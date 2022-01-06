Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.01.2022
06.01.2022 | 09:34
Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor Welcomes Public to Experience Future of Robotics and Metaverse at CES 2022

  • Booth features Hyundai Motor's future vision of creating synergies between robotics and virtual reality under main theme of 'Expanding Human Reach', from Jan. 5-7
  • Diverse applications of the newly unveiled Plug & Drive (PnD) and Drive & Lift (DnL) module as well as Boston Dynamics' Spot and Atlas to be on display
  • Robotics demonstrations and dance performance programs to happen at the exhibition booth, three times per day between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (PST)

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company welcomes the media and general public to experience its vision for robotics and the metaverse at its CES 2022 booth at Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall #5818, from Jan. 5-7.

Hyundai Motor welcomes the media and general public to experience its vision for robotics and the metaverse at its CES 2022 booth

At its CES 2022 presentation on Jan. 4, Hyundai Motor shared how the company's robotics business will drive the paradigm shift towards future mobility, going beyond the traditional means of transportation to fulfill unlimited freedom of movement for mankind. Representatives of Boston Dynamics and Microsoft joined Hyundai Motor to share insights about pioneering new concepts of 'Metamobility' and 'Mobility of Things' (MoT) that were also revealed at the event.

Under the main theme of 'Expanding Human Reach', Hyundai Motor will show CES 2022 visitors its future vision of how mobility in the real world can be advanced with robots, and also offer a glimpse of the future robotics society where robots will connect the virtual and real worlds.

The company also is exhibiting its robot product lineup, including the various applications of the new Plug & Drive (PnD) and Drive & Lift (DnL) modular platforms unveiled at the event as well as the recently revealed Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) and Boston Dynamics' Spot and Atlas. (For more information, see table 1 below.)

Utilizing four working models, there will be three 20-minute-long robotics demonstration programs happening at the booth, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (PST). Spot will perform a dance program, demonstrating its range of dynamic movements, and three robot models using PnD modules and DnL eccentric wheel technology will demonstrate their own types of dynamic movements on the theme of mobility.

For more information Hyundai's CES 2022 booth exhibition, please visit: globalpr.hyundai.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721126/Photo__1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721127/Photo__2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721128/Photo__3.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
