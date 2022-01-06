Researchers have discovered that large-scale PV arrays could enhance the voltage stability of northern Nigeria's electricity grid.Researchers in Nigeria have investigated the potential application of large-scale PV as a viable alternative to the older shunt reactors currently used in the Nigerian grid to mitigate over-voltage incidents. They focused on the northern part of the country, which is supplied via long lines and is plagued by insufficient generation, frequent blackouts and grid instability. Their paper, "Application of large-scale grid-connected solar photovoltaic system for voltage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...