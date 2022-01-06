The country installed around 3GW of new PV systems in the fourth quarter of 2021 alone. Around 8.4GW of the current PV capacity is represented by solar installations not exceeding 5MW in size, and operating under net metering.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil has just surpassed the historic mark of 13GW of installed PV capacity. At the end of August, the country's installed solar power generation capacity stood at 10GW, which means that over 3GW of new PV systems were grid-connected in the last three months alone. According to the Brazilian solar energy association, Absolar, the solar power source ...

