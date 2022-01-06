Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive to Present at the 24th Annual ICR Conference on January 11 at 4:30pm ET

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) ("Snipp" or the "Company"), a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that Snipp will be presenting at the ICR Virtual Conference on January 11 at 4:30PM ET. The Company's CEO & Founder Atul Sabharwal will be giving the presentation to introduce Snipp to new and existing investors while outlining the Company's future plans.

Event: ICR Conference

Date: January 11, 2022

Time: 4:30PM ET

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor Information section at https://www.snipp.com/investors . The presentation webcast can also be accessed directly here: https://wsw.com/webcast/icr7/spn.v/1688505 .

About the ICR Conference

For more than 20 years, the ICR Conference has brought together management teams from public and private companies with institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media. The premier platform for gaining insight into future trends and growth strategies as well as exchanging ideas has also become a must-attend networking event. The event is one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring presentations by more than 300 public and private companies, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,500.

For more information, please visit www.icrconference.com

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis, and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

