Donnerstag, 06.01.2022
WKN: A1JFWK ISIN: US61945C1036 Ticker-Symbol: 02M 
Tradegate
06.01.22
13:00 Uhr
34,630 Euro
+0,150
+0,44 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
The Mosaic Company Names Jenny Wang to Senior Leadership Team

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced Yijun "Jenny" Wang has been named SVP-Global Strategic Marketing, Head of China and India, and joins the company's Senior Leadership Team effective January 1, 2022.

Wang, current VP-Global Strategic Marketing, leads pricing strategy and product placement for phosphate and potash globally, strategic market and analysis, brand marketing, new product commercialization, and Mosaic's distribution businesses in China and India. Wang has also served on the Board of Directors at Canpotex for two years.

"Jenny's expertise in the global agriculture market has played a key role in Mosaic's strategy for the past 10 years," said President and CEO Joc O'Rourke. "Her leadership will be critical to Mosaic's global positioning as the industry continues to evolve and we expand our distribution business in China and India."

Prior to joining Mosaic in 2011, Wang held various leadership roles in Sales, Marketing, Strategy and Business Development, Global Product Management and as Country Managing Director at Syngenta for 16 years in China, Vietnam and its global headquarters in Switzerland.

Wang earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Sun Yat-sen University and a Master of Biology degree from South China Agriculture University. She graduated from the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors
Paul Massoud
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4260
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681189/The-Mosaic-Company-Names-Jenny-Wang-to-Senior-Leadership-Team

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
