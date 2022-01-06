Santa Venera, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - ADENE is excited to announce its project to enable users to operate online casinos.

ADENE.io is a blockchain-based project bringing a new thing to the online gambling space. The NFT gambling platforms enable users to generate more income by allowing the community to operate online casinos.

ADENE Gaming Platform

ADENE is the first 4th generation NFT based gambling platform. The team is developing a decentralized gaming platform that is revolutionizing the gambling industry by giving the community full control of their gaming platforms. Users can be players and operators at the same time by simply owning NFT slot machines.

ADENE platform is also addressing the transparency issue where real-life casino owners manipulate winning odds. There is zero possibility of manipulations with a decentralized gaming platform as the community has full control of the platform. Furthermore, the process of moving funds is costly for operators and exposes them to fraud, traditional casino owners tend to make it difficult or time-consuming for players to withdraw. ADENE allows players to attach their wallets to the operators' slot machines, which will make the deposit and withdrawal of funds seamless, at zero cost and super fast.

How ADENE Works

The working mechanism of the ADENE platform is pretty simple. The gaming community is provided with a platform (ADENE) to buy NFTs and NFT games (slot machines). The user can now upload the two on the ADENE NFT marketplace, provide adequate liquidity ($ADEN Tokens), and start operating a casino.

ADENE NFT slot machine is owned by the community, which runs it on the P2P system. This is how decentralisation is achieved since no single person controls the machine. The win/loss ratio will be fairer for both the operator and the player than in a real-life casino. These machines offer an average ROI of 20%-60% APY.

ADENE Products

To actualize this project, the team is developing a range of products for the ADENE ecosystem, and here are some of them:

Mystery Box

These boxes randomly award NFT icons, ADENE tokens, and slot machines for Aden's ecosystem utility.

NFT Icons

These are NFTs that will be available for gambling. They are available in three rarities: common, rare, and legendary. The rarity is based on the graphic's complexities and the unique functionalities of the NFT. Users will be using these NFT icons to mint NFT slot machines.

Slot Machine Templates

The template enables users to create their own NFT slot machines or games. The templates consist of themes, music, skins, NFT icons, and algorithm complexities to enable users to create different rarity tiers for their slot machines.

NFT Slot Machines

The slots machines can be created or minted on the NFT marketplace. Each of the slot machines is unique in both graphics and functions. There are common, rare, and legendary rarities, just like in NFT icons. The liquidity of these machines is what determines the size of the bet and the possible jackpot win.

The $ADEN token is already listed on PancakeSwap and Coinsbit, and the Lbank listing is in the final stage. The NFT slot machines, community staking, and poker games are some of the products coming up soon, according to the project roadmap.

Widened and deposit funds are decided by the smart contract to protect investors from manipulation. ADENE team is fully doxxed, and all information is available on the website. For more information about the ADENE project, check out the following platforms.

Website: https://adene.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/AdeneNetwork

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AdeneNetwork

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AdeneNetwork

