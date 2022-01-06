Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q) ("QeM" or the "Company") today announced that its CEO Francis Bellido is exercising his right to purchase Company shares in the amount of $300,000 by exercising a total of 2,000,000 warrants. QeM will receive the totality of $300,000 from these warrants. In the past few months several other investors exercised 11,285,000 warrants for proceeds to QeM of an additional $1,692,750.

'After one year at the helm of Quantum eMotion, I remain totally committed to its future. This investment of capital reflects my confidence in QeM's growth trajectory and the view that the Company's current share price is undervalued compared to the milestones achieved to-date, as well as the opportunities that lie ahead," stated Francis Bellido, CEO of QeM. "With these proceeds from the warrant exercise the Company is in an excellent financial footing and has additional flexibility to execute its business plan and to further expand its ambition pipeline of post-quantum Cybersecurity solutions."

Francis Bellido added, "I encourage all the QeM's warrant-holders not to miss this opportunity and to consider exercising their warrants before they expire on January 15th, 2022."

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109247