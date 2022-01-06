iFabric Corp Announces Favourable Ruling on Contract Dispute in China

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced the ruling of the Shanghai International Economic Trade Arbitration Commission (the "Arbitrator") in connection with a contract dispute between its wholly owned subsidiary company, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and a Chinese N95 mask supplier.

In May 2020, IFTNA contracted for the supply of 1,000,000 N95 masks. The contract was partially fulfilled, then the supplier defaulted on the remainder of the contract citing supply constraints. IFTNA terminated the contract for breach in July 2020 and demanded repayment of its remaining deposit of US $2,905,000 together with liquidated damages, as was provided for in terms of the contract. As the contract between IFTNA and the supplier required that any contract disputes be submitted to binding arbitration by the Arbitrator, IFTNA duly made application for its dispute to be heard and ruled upon.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has now received a favorable ruling by the Arbitrator which, includes the obligation of the supplier to:

return the outstanding deposit of US $2,905,000 as of the date that the contract was terminated;

pay liquidated damages, including legal costs, in an amount of US $146,942;

pay interest at the rate of 12% per annum calculated from the date of payment of the deposit, on the amount of $2,905,000; and

reimburse the full cost of the arbitration hearing, amounting to Chinese RMB 445,902, which was paid by IFTNA prior to the hearing.

The ruling of the Arbitrator is legally enforceable against the supplier, its shareholders, and any intermediaries involved in the transaction. The Company's legal counsel will now proceed with moving to recover the amounts awarded by the Arbitrator's ruling. While the Company is optimistic that it will recover all or substantially all of the amounts owing, there is no guarantee of such recoveries.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and currently has 29.6 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

