The Rohatyn Group ("TRG"), an asset management firm with expertise in emerging markets and real assets, announced today that it is appointing Colin Clark and Erik Kankainen as Partners. Mr. Clark, who is based in London, leads TRG's private equity investments in Europe across a wide range of sectors. Mr. Kankainen, who is based in Boston, is responsible for the management and financial analysis of TRG's Northern Hemisphere timber and agriculture investments. Mr. Clark and Mr. Kankainen joined the firm following the acquisitions of Citi Venture Capital International (CVCI) in 2013 and GMO Renewable Resources (GMORR) in 2017, respectively.

TRG Partner and Head of Private Markets Miguel Gutierrez said: "The addition of Colin reflects our expectation that the CEE region, along with broader peripheral Europe, offers highly compelling investment opportunities and will continue to do so in the years to come. Colin has vast experience with complex transactions, and developed and implemented a pioneering East to West European private equity strategy."

TRG Partner and Head of Forestry and Agriculture Mike Claridge said: "Erik's unparalleled experience in and knowledge of the timber sector has been instrumental in growing TRG's forestry and agriculture practice. Erik has helped build out a rigorous investment management model well suited to the rapidly changing landscape for the forestry asset class."

TRG CEO Nick Rohatyn added: "Erik and Colin both exemplify TRG's collaborative, entrepreneurial, and determined culture. Their unique experiences contribute highly complementary perspectives and skillsets to the TRG partnership, and we are proud to recognize their hard work and talent."

Mr. Clark has over 20 years of private equity experience in Europe spanning buy-outs and growth capital investments. He currently serves on the Amethyst Radiotherapy, Optimapharm, Prestige and Tallink Boards of Directors. Prior to joining TRG in December 2013, Mr. Clark was a Partner at CVCI and a member of the investment team from 2003. Before CVCI, Mr. Clark originated and structured project finance transactions for Citi across the EMEA region. From 1996 to 2000, he worked with Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh in various positions in project finance and acquisition finance.

Mr. Kankainen has over 15 years of experience in timber investing. Prior to its acquisition by TRG in December 2017, Mr. Kankainen was a forest investment manager for GMORR. Before joining GMORR in 2012, he was a Senior Economist in Bioenergy at Forest Economic Advisors and a Senior Analyst in Timber at RISI, Inc.

About TRG

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group is an asset management firm focused on emerging markets and real assets headquartered in New York, with a global presence in 18 cities across the US, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit www.rohatyngroup.com.

