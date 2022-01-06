Amara's organic plant-based baby food is now available in Loblaws locations nationwide across Canada, tapping demand for consumers seeking delicious, convenient, plant-based foods for their growing families.

Eat Well Investment Group Inc., the "Company" or "Eat Well Group" or "EWG") (CN:EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0) is pleased to announce that it's majority-owned portfolio company, Amara Organic Foods ("Amara"), one of the fastest-growing baby food brands in America, is now available nationwide across Canada in Loblaws Inc. ("Loblaws") (TSX:L).

Established in 1919, the Loblaws group of companies have over 2,400 locations across Canada and are one of North America's leading grocery and pharmacy chains.

"We are incredibly excited to see Amara add another premier distribution point in Loblaws, one of Canada's most well-known and established grocery stores. We look forward to seeing Amara become a house-hold name as it continues to rapidly disrupt legacy baby and toddler food brands," stated Marc Aneed, Director and CEO of Eat Well Group. "We expect our revenue from our CPG investments to equate to approximately 25-35% of our anticipated $90-110M projected 2022 revenue," continued Aneed.

National distribution to Loblaws locations across Canada adds to Amara's strong retail footprint with distribution to many of North America's leading big-box retailers, including; Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmer's Market, and more. Amara is focused on accelerating its omnichannel sales distribution strategy and continued growth across natural health food stores and traditional big-box retailers, in addition to ecommerce.

Eat Well Group's management believes Amara's growth can be attributed to the global trend of consumers seeking nutritious plant-based foods to add into their everyday lifestyles, and Amara's delicious toddler snacks and baby foods being 100% organic with excellent taste. The infant nutrition market is estimated to reach over $109 billion globally by 20271, and Amara is poised to be a leader in the plant-based segment.

ABOUT EAT WELL GROUP

Eat Well Group is a publicly-traded investment Company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group's management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

______________________ 1https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/05/26/2236117/0/en/Global-infant-nutrition-market-size-to-register-10-6-CAGR-by-2027.html

