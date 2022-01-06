Transparency Market Research: Shortwave Infrared Lamps Market to be driven by Rising Demand from Paper and Plastic Industries, notes TMR Study

- Manufacturers of shortwave infrared lamp are benefiting from growing demand from several end-use segments, such as plastic, paper, automotive, semiconductor, etc.

- Growth of the shortwave infrared lamps market in developing countries is accelerated by urbanization, infrastructural expansion, industrial growth, and technological breakthroughs

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of revenue, the global shortwave infrared lamps market is projected to cross the valuation of US$ 395.2 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The shortwave infrared lamps market in Asia Pacific is growing as a result of rising industrial activities and increasing industrialization. Manufacturing businesses are becoming important for the shortwave infrared lamps market in countries such as China and India.

Radiant heating is used in a variety of sectors for different uses. The shortwave infrared lamps market is driven by surge in demand for high-quality materials at reasonable rates. Moreover, collaboration with small and medium-scale producers is helping major industry players in the shortwave infrared lamps market to build their brand.

Companies are embracing new trends and technologies to provide high-performing SWIR lamps for a variety of applications. In addition, rising government measures to promote manufacturing industries as well as a significant presence of manufacturers in the shortwave infrared lamps market are expected to boost sales in the global market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Rising application in plastic and paper industries is expected to bolster growth of the global market. Plastic is light and versatile, making it ideal for packaging and transporting commodities. Strapping, thermoforming, welding, and bottle blowing are some of the uses for SWIR lamps.

Growing utilization of shortwave infrared lamps in the paper industry for offset printing, drying, copying, and other applications is likely to propel the global market

Governments of developing nations are adopting policies that are likely to assist in overall industrial growth. Favorable policies are expected to support a range of manufacturing industries such as plastics, paper, food, and semiconductors. This factor is likely to amplify revenue generation opportunities for the global shortwave infrared lamps market during the forecast period.

Companies are also gaining a better grasp of customer demands, such as product materials, preference, and convenience, and are offering cost-efficient and custom-made product options

Global Shortwave Infrared Lamps Market: Growth Drivers

At a pace of approximately 300,000 km/sec, shortwave infrared lamp generates heat in the form of electromagnetic waves. Moreover, these lamps are also considered suitable for vacuum and dust-free (clean room) environments, which is expected to drive sales opportunities in the global shortwave infrared lamps market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to rise rapidly in the near future. In the region, packaging, plastic, paper, and food industries have observed tremendous growth. These industries are the main consumers of SWIR lights in the region.

Global Shortwave Infrared Lamps Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Tempco Electric Heater Corporation

Anhui Quickly Industrial Heating Technology Co., Ltd

Anderson Thermal Devices, Inc.

Ushio America , Inc.

, Inc. Jiangsu Liangdi Technology Co., Ltd.

Dr. Hönle AG

Global Shortwave Infrared Lamps Market: Segmentation

Type

White

Gold

Non-Glare/ Clear

Others

Power

Less than 1000 Watt

1000 Watt to 3000 Watt

Above 3000 Watt

Lighted Length

Up to 10"

11" to 20"

Above 20"

