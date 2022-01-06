The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Named Most Impactful Sustainable Food & Beverage Company 2021 - North America by LUXlife's Global Vegan Awards

LUXlife's Global Vegan Awards Celebrate Companies Providing the Best Products and Delivering a Positive Impact

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is excited to announce that it has been named Most Impactful Sustainable Food & Beverage Company 2021 - North America by LUXlife's Global Vegan Awards.

"Sustainability is at the core of Planting Hope, from selecting ingredients that can be cultivated broadly with limited resources to leveraging cutting-edge food and packaging technology that seeks to address a range of planet-friendly goals," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "Winning this award celebrates our mission to deliver real sustainability and real impact. Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners for making a positive impact to our planet and driving the plant-based industry forward."

LUXlife's Global Vegan Awards recognize and award businesses and professional individuals who have exhibited a positive impact with a plant-based lifestyle. The awards are based on industry excellence, overall performance, client experience/feedback and incredible innovation.

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication which was founded in 2015 by the publishing company AI Global Media Ltd. Distributed to a circulation of 238,000 globally, LUXlife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate and much more.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and women-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

