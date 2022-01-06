Teleperformance Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling a Seamless and Effortless Customer Experience (CX) with Its Digital Integrated Business Services

Teleperformance leverages its Digital Integrated Business Services to help companies significantly reduce costs across front-office and back-office operations

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Southern Cone CX outsourcing services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Teleperformance with the 2021 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company helps organizations create a seamless and effortless CX while significantly reducing costs across front-office and back-office operations. The company adopts artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, omni-channel capabilities, natural language processes (NLP), and streamlined security tools to deliver an exceptional CX.

Teleperformance's technology services allow partner companies to avoid the periodic management of maintenance and development and use the most appropriate technology for each use case to be solved in a pay-per-use scheme. Organizations that purchase a license to develop robotic process automation (RPA) in-house end up automating any processes unfit for automation (to amortize the high price paid for the license) and ultimately detrimental to business. In addition, organizations partner with Teleperformance for its consultancy, process thinking, and innovation capabilities. Teleperformance offers an advisory role to help organizations choose optimal tools or technology, determines the right approach for each organization, and redesigns CX-related processes to make the customer journey smooth and frictionless.

"Teleperformance delivers highly complex services and assumes a trusted advisor and long-term, partner position, helping it build long-lasting relationships with its clients and avoiding price-based competition because many competitors cannot replicate its innovation capabilities. It provides technology as a service integrated into its front and back office interaction management services, enabling companies to avoid incurring the high costs of acquiring technologies with expensive licenses," explained Sebastian Menutti, an industry analyst.

Organizations maximize the use of automation, self-service, and AI-based tools to deflect traffic from the contact center. As a result, these organizations save costs, improve efficiencies, and optimize their CX. Teleperformance guides companies to embrace digital omni-channel approaches and meet customers when, where, and how they want to contact brands, while strengthening back-office processes, resulting in an easy, frictionless, and memorable CX. The multi- and cross-channel interaction strategy through omni-channel customer engagement delivers a consistent, seamless, and high-quality CX. Teleperformance orchestrates a backend and frontend strategy, including digital channels and intelligent virtual assistants, to close this gap.

"TP enjoys a highly diversified client portfolio in the Southern Cone, enabling it to digitalize CX in various industries, ranging from financial services to healthcare to eRetailing. While guiding its partners to digitalize their customer-oriented processes, the company exhibited solid financial results that allowed it to attain the first position in the Argentinean market and grow exponentially in Chile," reiterated Menutti.

Teleperformance's chat and voice-based cognitive virtual assistants learn from experience and continuously improve based on lessons learned in past interactions, helping companies attain at least a 40% cost reduction. With its brand equity, commercialization success, and strong overall performance, Teleperformance earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the Southern Cone CX outsourcing services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

