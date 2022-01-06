The Novi Home & Garden Shows: Be Inspired at The Novi Home Show, January 21-23, at the Suburban Collection Showplace

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / From hundreds of booths to live, special guests on the stage, inspiration is all around during The Novi Home Show, at Suburban Collection Showplace, January 21-23, 2022.

In addition to the hundreds of experts in all areas of home repair, renovation or redesign, the Novi Home Show is excited to feature some special guests on the Inspiration Stage over the weekend. For Inspiration Stage topics and times, visit www.novihomeshow.com.

Kitchen Talk-If a new or improved kitchen is in the plans for 2022, you won't want to miss this engaging presentation with KSI Kitchen senior designer Jeanine Yancy. Jeanine will offer tips real life tips and suggestions on how to maximize space in your kitchen with smart organization and great design.

Decorating from the Heart-Founder of Katie & Company and Out of the Barn Katie DeVries will demonstrate how to decorate from the heart with affordable, handmade pieces from her Novi Home Show booth. Katie opened Out of the Barn, Newaygo, MI., as a way to repurpose and reclaim wood to create beautiful display pieces and as a way to support other local artists who are doing what they love.

Always the Best Advice-WJR's Inside Outside Guys have seen a few things over the years and will share their "Best Of" advice live from the Inspiration State on Saturday and Sunday after their live from the show floor WJR radio show. For years, "The Inside Outside Guys" is the show Metro Detroit homeowners turn to when home repairs and improvements are top of mind!

The Thrill of the Grill-Join Chef Jason Morse, executive chef with Ace Hardware, on the Inspiration Stage, as he talks about all things grill-related. Pellets or gas, sauce or no sauce and grilling techniques are some of the topics this nationally-recognized chef will be discussing on the Inspiration Stage.

After listening to Chef Jason talk about BBQ, inspired show attendees can enter to win the Thrill of the Grill giveaway, from show sponsor Great Lakes Ace. One winner will receive a Weber Genesis II 400, a cover, two-piece utensil set and a spice and rub package featuring Chef Jason's own 5280 Culinary label. Total prize package is valued over $1,500.

In addition to the speakers on the Inspiration Stage, the Novi Home show brings together experts on all things home, from the roof to the basement, front yard to back, showcasing their knowledge and products throughout the weekend.

The Novi Home Show, January 21-23, 2022, is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, on Grand River, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Show hours are Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10, senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $9 and children 12 and under are free! Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included with ticket purchase. For more exhibitor information, coupons and advance tickets, visit novihomeshow.com.

$2-off admission coupons available at novihomeshow.com and on social media. Find a "buy one, get one" offer in SaveOn, Valpac and at Great Lakes Ace stores. Purchase advance tickets online, skip the line and save 30 percent at www.novihomeshow.com.

The health and safety of the community and our patrons remains our top priority at the in-person Novi Home Show, January 21-23, 2022 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Our team is working closely with State of Michigan, Oakland County and City of Novi authorities to create a safe environment for attendees, exhibitors and staff.

