Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company"), one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, today announced that, as of the end of November, CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free are sold in approximately 1,800 retail locations across the United States.

"2021 was a breakthrough year for distribution of CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free," said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. "Working with our national distributor and regional partners, we expect 2022 to demonstrate even stronger retail penetration for our family of the country's leading CBD products. CENTR products are on track for even more explosive account growth in 2022, with early numbers suggesting the Company will double or triple the prior years retail account penetration. We plan on providing updates to the Company's retail account growth each month going forward. Together with our upcoming launch of CENTR's online store, we will provide ever-growing opportunities to Find Your CENTR."

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go CBD powders. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

