Cloud-based SaaS Provider Continues Bolstering Executive Leadership Team Globally

Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, today announced two internal executive promotions. Iris Xinwei Wang will serve as Enfusion's Chief Strategy Officer, based in New York. Additionally, Lotte Tønsberg will serve as the London-based Head of Sales for EMEA.

"We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Iris and Lotte, both of whom have been instrumental in our global expansion," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. "Our people are our greatest asset, and we are thoroughly committed to fostering and growing our best internal talent and rewarding success. We have the utmost faith in Iris and Lotte to continue leading and growing our organization in their new roles."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Iris will serve as the global driver of Enfusion's continued strategic expansion, corporate development and transformation. Since joining Enfusion, Iris has been pivotal in developing the firm's multi-year business strategy and strategically strengthening the company's foothold in Asia. She led the establishment of Enfusion Shanghai, which is Enfusion's first step toward serving investment managers in mainland China. Iris brings twelve years of strategy expertise, including six years at Bridgewater Associates in strategy and business planning. Previously, she worked at Boston Consulting Group on market entry and global growth strategies. Iris has a Bachelor of Science degree in Corporate Finance from Fudan University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

As Head of Sales, EMEA and Executive Director, EMEA Lotte will direct the firm's business development efforts for investment managers and hedge funds located in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Lotte joined the firm in 2020 as Senior Vice President, Sales Manager EMEA and helped expand Enfusion's client base across Europe, with a focus on the U.K. and Scandinavia. Lotte has spent nine years managing corporate sales, with previous roles at SimCorp Ltd as a Sales and Account Manager for U.K and Ireland, and Global Account Manager for UBS Asset Management and at Bloomberg LP as a Key Account Manager, Core Terminal, Norway Sales. Lotte holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Kingston University and a Master of Science in Global Banking and Finance from European Business School, Regent University.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 680+ investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

