Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Zentek Ltd. (OTC Pink: ZENYF) ("the Company"), an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. CEO of the Company, Dr. Francis Dube, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We're really a healthcare, health technology company, and we've been focused on that for the last eighteen months with the COVID pandemic," said Dr. Dube. "We're basically a research and development company," he added. "We develop and commercialize IP."

"Last year, we started working on a new technology that would help make masks better," continued Dr. Dube. "When we talked last October, we had just filed a provisional patent in the US for the new technology that enabled masks to have a 99.99% bacterial and viral filtration efficiency," he explained. "Within a year we went from filing a patent to having regulatory approvals here in Canada and we have filed a 510K pre-submission in the US, and we are now also moving into Europe with our regulatory applications."

"Could you bring us up-to-date on the status of financing?" asked Jolly. "We are actually at the tail end of a $33 million Canadian raise," shared Dr. Dube. "We now have a full treasury to be able to expedite our business plan," he added. "We're going to have the capacity to produce a lot of masks, we're talking hundreds of millions of masks per month."

"We're also working on a really novel detection technology, which could help diagnose COVID within ten minutes, but at a PCR level sensitivity," said Dr. Dube.

"Are you expecting to uplist on the Nasdaq?" asked Jolly. "We officially applied to the Nasdaq on October 13th," shared Dr. Dube. "We do expect our shares to be uplisted from the Pink Sheets to the Nasdaq hopefully later this month."

The conversation then turned to the Company's 2022 goals. "We've been focused on getting our masks to market and that is still our number one project right now," said Dr. Dube. "We want to start generating revenue as a healthcare IP development company and we expect those revenues to have significant margins," he said, noting the market cap potential of those margins.

"Secondary to that is really developing our rapid detection technology," continued Dr. Dube. "We have a global exclusive license to use this technology from McMaster University," he said. "We're going to be pushing really hard to bring that to market as soon as possible."

To close the interview, Dr. Dube elaborated on the Company's significant 2021 achievements, as well as their 2022 goals, and encouraged listeners to stay up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. Zentek is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuard, a patent-pending coating shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as products against infectious diseases. The Company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

To find out more about Zentek Ltd., please visit our website at www.zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on Zentek's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

