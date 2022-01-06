Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.01.2022
PR Newswire
06.01.2022 | 15:04
Unipart Logistics wins Jaguar Land Rover US and Canada customer services contract

OXFORD, England, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Logistics has won a three-year contract to provide customer services across Jaguar Land Rover's North American aftermarket.

Unipart

The new business growth sees Unipart as the single point of contact for Jaguar Land Rover retailers across the US and Canada, focused on delivering exceptional service for the region.

The team of 30, based at Mahwah in New Jersey, has joined the Unipart North America Customer Support team, who have a strong track record of excellent customer and retailer support. In April 2021, the team was recognised by the Business Intelligence Group, who crowned them Customer Service Outsoure Partner of the Year.

Claire Walters, Chief Commercial Officer, Unipart Logistics, said: "We are immensely proud of our strong partnership with Jaguar Land Rover. This new contract recognises the strength of our Customer Service team, and the invaluable support they provide to Jaguar Land Rover retailers, sharing their digital and process expertise."

Caroline Benton, Director, American Market, Unipart Logistics, said: "The team in North America are delighted to grow our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover and we are looking forward to delivering exceptional service to the retailers for the long term."

This is the second new contract for Unipart Logistics with Jaguar Land Rover in the US, following the award of a five-year contract to support Jaguar Land Rover's US expansion in the North East from Mickleton, New Jersey.

Mickleton, a flagship 280,000 square feet aftermarket site, is the first US dual-brand site for Jaguar Land Rover, servicing 90 retailers and the Port of Baltimore. Unipart will employ 100 people to support inbound, outbound, reverse logistics, transport management, facility management for parts, and branded goods out of the new site.

Alistair Drummond, alistair.drummond@unipart.com, tel: 01865 383068

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721397/Unipart.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
