Hip Sip: Battle of The Modern Bartender and Rapid Fire Challenge to Take Place at The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will host two exciting competitions during the upcoming trade show taking place March 6-8 at the Javits Center in New York City. On Sunday, March 6 the Hip Sip: Battle of the Modern Bartender Competition Cocktail and Coffee Edition will take place and the Rapid Fire Challenge: Plant Based Edition will take place on Monday, March 7. Winners of both competitions will receive $1,000, bragging rights and gain exposure to over 100 media outlets.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the industry back together again for our in-person event in March and are looking for the best coffee cocktails and the most creative spin on a plant-based meal for these two exciting competitions," said Rita Ugianskis, Vice President for the Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "The Rapid Fire Challenge and Hip Sip Competitions have become must see events during the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York and we invite local chefs and bartenders to compete and be recognized for their creative cocktails and meals. We look forward to welcoming back Mareya Ibrahim the "The Fit Foodie", a natural products industry expert, chef, holistic nutrition coach, award-winning entrepreneur/ inventor, who will be the emcee for these two events and thank our professional judges who will help us crown the winners."

With the co-location of the New York Restaurant Show with Coffee Fest, the Hip Sip's Battle of the Modern Bartender competition will be looking for the best cocktail featuring coffee. Bartenders or mixologists will be judged on creativity, use of product, taste, presentation, and flair. Entries are now being accepted and can be sent to lauren.selmon@ifbta.org. The competition will take place on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 3:30-5:00pm pm. The Hip Sip Competition Judges are Mia Mastroianni, Consultant as seen on Bar Rescue; Art Sutley, Savage & Cooke Distillery; and Phil Wills, Consultant as seen on Bar Rescue, The Spirits in Motion. For more information about the Hip Sip Battle and guidelines, click here.

This year's Rapid Fire Challenge Plant Based Edition is being sponsored by Total FoodService Magazine. Chefs are invited to send their favorite and most creative plant-based recipes to lauren.selmon@ifbta.org. Submissions must include the title and recipe for the plant-based dish, and a 1-2-minute video. The final three competitors will be announced prior to the event, and they must be available to compete in New York on Monday, March 7 from 3:30 - 5:00 pm. The judges for the Rapid Fire Challenge are Chef Maria Loi; Executive Chef Stephen Yen, TAO Group; and Chef Gennaro Pecchia. For more information on the Rapid Fire Challenge, click here.

Both competitions will be presented on Center Stage on the show floor which will also feature Culinary Demonstrations, presentations of the Humanitarian, Torch and Beacon Awards, a dynamic Trends Presentation and other panel discussions. The exhibit hall will offer the Food Trends Experience, Bar Innovation Pavilion, Taste of New York, Tech Pavilion, Coffee Fest and new products and innovations from hundreds of exhibiting companies. The brand-new Food & Beverage Academy will offer program tracks for all segments of the industry - from independent owners to chains to specialty coffee and tea. The new Education Summits will focus on the most important issues including business solutions, marketing tips, operational efficiency and staffing solutions.

Registration is now open for the 2022 The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York and Coffee Fest New York. Both events are produced and managed by Clarion Events, and sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association. For information about exhibiting, sponsoring, or attending visitwww.internationalrestaurantny.com or https://www.coffeefest.com/.

Clarion Events (us.clarionevents.com) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group include the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, Coffee Fest and The NGA Show. Clarion Events acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

