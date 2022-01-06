Finland-headquartered Sumitomo SHI FW has entered a collaboration with China's Shanghai Power Equipment Research Institute to evaluate the feasibility of long-duration energy storage using liquefied air energy storage technology.The feasibility of utility scale liquid air energy storage systems in China is being investigated through a partnership between Japanese industrial giant Sumitomo's energy tech subsidiary Sumitomo SHI FW and the Shanghai Power Equipment Research Institute, a subsidiary of the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC). The partnership will study the use of liquid air ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...