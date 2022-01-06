IMA (Institute of Management Accountants): IMA Introduces Remote Proctoring of CMA, CSCA Exams

New feature will be available for January-February CMA testing window

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the global association of accountants and financial professionals in business, announced today that its CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) English language exams are now available globally where IMA does business via remote proctoring. Beginning January 18, candidates can register for the exams in any testing window to be taken remotely without having to go to a Prometric Test Center. This will be an additional option for those who do not have convenient access to a Test Center or who prefer to take the exams from home.

In order to participate in remote proctoring, candidates will need to register with IMA for the CMA exam or the CSCA exam, and then schedule a date and time for their exam with Prometric, ICMA's (Institute of Certified Management Accountants) test administration partner, using its ProProctor remote assessment platform. Remote proctoring will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Given the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and the recent advances in remote testing, it is an appropriate time for us to begin remote proctoring for our CMA and CSCA candidates," said

Dennis Whitney, CMA, senior vice president, certifications, exams, & content integration at IMA. "In 2022, we are beginning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the CMA program. Remote proctoring is one in a series of continuous enhancements to the CMA program that makes it the leading advanced certification for accounting and finance professionals in business."

The CMA certification is the global benchmark for management accountants and financial professionals. The two-part exam tests 12 competencies and earning the CMA can give professionals greater credibility, higher earning potential, and ultimately, a seat at the leadership table. The CSCA certification is available to CMAs and complements and expands their strategic planning and analysis skills.

Registration for remote proctoring will be available on January 18. For more information on the remote proctoring process and what is involved, please visit the FAQ page on IMA's website.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

CONTACT:

Giuseppe Barone

IMA

(201) 474-1681

giuseppe.barone@imanet.org

Taylor Fenske

Stern Strategy Group

(908) 325-3866

tfenske@sternstrategy.com

SOURCE: IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/681153/IMA-Introduces-Remote-Proctoring-of-CMA-CSCA-Exams