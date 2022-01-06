Anzeige
06.01.2022
Chaser Technologies: Accounts receivables software Chaser celebrates helping businesses recover $10 billion in late payments

LONDON, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaser, the global accounts receivables automation software and credit control service provider, has a good reason to celebrate the start of 2022: it has achieved the milestone of helping users chase and recover $10 billion in late payments. This is aligned with the company's mission to help businesses worldwide get paid in an efficient and friendly way so that they improve cash flow.

Chaser enhances the way that businesses chase unpaid invoices and makes it easier for customers to pay their suppliers. Using the end-to-end accounts receivables software Chaser, businesses can schedule, track, and chase invoice payments automatically, until payment is received. On average, 48% of invoices are paid late every month (Xero and Paypal, 2019), which causes difficulty forecasting, cash flow strains, stifling business growth, and hours of employee time spent following up on overdue payments. In fact, 30% of businesses believe late payments are affecting their ability to keep their business open (Businesswire, 2021).

Businesses using Chaser to manage their accounts receivables have seen results such as recovering $26,600 of late payments from customers in just 30 minutes, getting invoices paid an average of 54 days faster, and saving over 15 hours per week on receivables tasks. See more Chaser user stories here.

This signifies a huge step towards helping businesses reduce the late payments that cause cash flow strains and business failures year after year. By adopting a structured accounts receivables process and using an automation tool like Chaser, businesses globally can improve their cash flow and reduce the risk of late payments to their business.

"By using the software to manage the accounts receivables process end-to-end, businesses can efficiently and effectively follow up on invoices, reducing late payments and improving cash flow. Chaser continues to develop features and functionalities to help businesses worldwide automate their processes and reduce late payments, and will be launching SMS chasing in early-2022 to support users further." - Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser.

MEDIA CONTACT:

marketing@chaserhq.com

ABOUT CHASER

Chaser helps businesses get paid sooner with award-winning all-in-one accounts receivables automation platform, debt collections agency, and outsourced credit control services.

Users can credit check, monitor debtors, chase invoices, collect payments, recover debt and reconcile accounts, all in the same unique platform.

By sending automatic and deeply personalized payment reminders, the software and service provider gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch.

Chaser was named the Accounting Excellence "Cloud App of the Year" three years in a row (2017, 2018, and 2019), Xero's "App Partner of the Year" (2016), and App Partner of the Month (August 2019).

chaserhq.com
twitter.com/chaser_hq

