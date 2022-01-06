Events Industry Market size worth $ 2,194.40 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 13.48% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The Events Industry is growing at a faster pace, due to growth in celebration of every small and big occasion by the society, music concerts, sports tournaments, wedding celebrations and much more. Sponsorship from various brands and other factors.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Events Industry Market" By Type (Music Concerts, Conferences & Seminar, Festival Events, Exhibitions Events), By Organizer (Corporate, Entertainment, Education, Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Events Industry Market size was valued at USD 886.99 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,194.40 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.48% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Events industry Market Overview

The rise in the number of sponsors across the globe brings a hike in the Events Industry market, sponsors are considered as a backbone of the event market because it is the initial source of funding to host the events. Growing corporate culture is parallelly also growing the Events industry market, big corporate houses host several events annually according to their event calendar, they are having a huge estimate for their annual event calendar. Corporate houses play a major role in increasing the Events industry market by offering the chances to event companies to host events for them.

Along with corporate events and business events, other entertainment event shows like music concerts, hip hop music shows have many youths' audiences, who buy tickets and demand such kind of rocking live music events. The Events industry is having a lot of opportunities shortly because every business and startup needs branding and promotion, the event is the best platform for them to market their business by sponsoring some entertainment event shows like live music events, sports events (IPL), etc. Events offer a good opportunity to the new artists to showcase their talents in big live events, which accelerates the career of many youth artists by getting a chance to perform in a big live show. Standup comedy events and motivational shows are also in trend across the globe.

Companies across the globe are increasing looking for introducing new products and technology to the market to gain higher competitive edge. This, results in various trade shows, new product launch events, product exhibitions, and others at a large scale to facilitate the interaction of the potential customers as well as investors. Due to this, the event industry is experiencing strong growth. The surge in the use of social media mainly due to hike in the sales of the smart phones in combination with increased penetration of the internet is pushing the growth of the event industry.

Key Developments

Live Nation Entertainment has acquired Veeps, the Livestream concert platform for the music industry

BCD Meetings & Events has linked a partnership with Core Rewards, which offers a technology platform to track and reward people in incentive and loyalty programs that feature merchandise rewards.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Access Destination Services, BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS), ATPI Ltd., Riviera Events, Entertaining Asia, Live Nation Worldwide Inc., StubHub, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Pollstar, Cvent Inc., Capita Plc., Reed Exhibitions, Questex LLC, Outback Concerts, The Freeman Company, Penguins Limited, CL Events, Seven Events Ltd., Clarion Events Ltd, and Versatile Event Management.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Events industry Market On the basis of Type, Organizer, and Geography.

Events industry Market, By Type

Music concerts



Conferences & seminar



Festival events



Exhibitions events



Sports events

Events industry Market, By Organizer

Corporate



Entertainment



Education

Events industry Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

