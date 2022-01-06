Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises' Wholly Owned Subsidiary Advanced Network Solutions' Paul Fettuccia and Denise Reed appointed to President and Treasurer of New York State Wireless Association (NYSWA)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people through communications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced that Paul Fettuccia, President of Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) a wholly owned subsidiary of Charge, has been appointed President of NYSWA, and Denise Reed, Marketing Manager at ANS, has been appointed Treasurer of NYSWA.

The New York State Wireless Association was formed in 2007 to provide an official forum for the cultivation of relationships and exchange of ideas between wireless telecommunications professionals, government officials and the public, and to create a platform for a unified voice among the wireless industry. - NYSWA represents more than 4,700 members and 700 companies, municipalities and key decision-makers in the wireless industry. Our organization encompasses all aspects of wireless including infrastructure, publications, educational and legal affairs, and local, state and federal regulation. NYSWA is New York State's trusted resource for wireless news, issues and education.

"Charge is extremely proud of our subsidiaries and the value the leadership team contributes to our organization," said Chairman, CEO and Founder, Andrew Fox. "We are grateful and appreciate every employee within our team, and it is strong leaders like Paul Fettuccia and Denise Reed that drive revenue, exposure, and relationships to build upon the Enterprises' strength and long term profitability and sustainability."

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Our Telecommunications Division

Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division

Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Our Investment Division

Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.

