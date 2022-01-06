- (PLX AI) - Sandvik warrants caution at levels close to record high and is likely to underperform, analysts at Bank of America said, resuming coverage of the stock.
- • Price target of SEK 225 implies 14% downside from yesterday's close
- • Sandvik has an organic growth problem and faces structural headwinds in automotive tooling, BofA said
- • The mining business is performing strongly, but mid-to-long term risks could be overlooked: BofA
- • In addition, the company faces tough comparisons for order intake, the analysts said
