Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce its half-yearly report for H2 2021 on the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:
- 27,067 shares
- 332,924.21
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 309
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 89
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 39,614 shares for 243,552.06
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 12,547 shares for 76,638.61
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Forsee Power
Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, trucks, buses, trains and ships). A major operator in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning and maintenance on site and remotely. Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 62 million in 2020 and has more than 500 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower
ANNEX KEPLER CHEUVREUX
Purchases
Sales
Number of
transactions
Number of
Securities
Capital in EUR
Number of
transactions
Number of
Securities
Capital in EUR
Total
309
39 614
243 552,06
89
12 547
76 638,61
03/12/2021
67
9 034
57 094,88
06/12/2021
23
3 673
22 992,98
07/12/2021
8
1 500
9 135,00
09/12/2021
5
500
3 100,00
3
1 500
9 600,00
10/12/2021
1
20
124,00
1
1
6,40
13/12/2021
18
2 399
15 905,37
14/12/2021
69
4 500
29 610,00
15/12/2021
3
271
1 753,37
8
1 026
6 781,86
16/12/2021
28
3 729
23 865,60
3
474
3 223,20
17/12/2021
17
1 763
10 983,49
20/12/2021
15
3 217
19 462,85
21/12/2021
9
1 001
5 935,93
2
133
798,00
22/12/2021
3
368
2 208,00
23/12/2021
10
1 700
10 013,00
24/12/2021
1
500
2 900,00
27/12/2021
13
2 500
14 375,00
3
500
2 950,00
28/12/2021
2
706
3 995,96
13
1 844
10 603,00
29/12/2021
32
4 000
22 720,00
10
1 000
5 850,00
30/12/2021
4
500
2 790,00
12
1 852
10 445,28
31/12/2021
3
1 000
5 600,00
12
950
5 367,50
