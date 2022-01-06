Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce its half-yearly report for H2 2021 on the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

27,067 shares

332,924.21

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 309

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 89

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 39,614 shares for 243,552.06

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 12,547 shares for 76,638.61

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, trucks, buses, trains and ships). A major operator in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning and maintenance on site and remotely. Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 62 million in 2020 and has more than 500 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

ANNEX KEPLER CHEUVREUX

Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of Securities Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of Securities Capital in EUR Total 309 39 614 243 552,06 89 12 547 76 638,61 03/12/2021 67 9 034 57 094,88 06/12/2021 23 3 673 22 992,98 07/12/2021 8 1 500 9 135,00 09/12/2021 5 500 3 100,00 3 1 500 9 600,00 10/12/2021 1 20 124,00 1 1 6,40 13/12/2021 18 2 399 15 905,37 14/12/2021 69 4 500 29 610,00 15/12/2021 3 271 1 753,37 8 1 026 6 781,86 16/12/2021 28 3 729 23 865,60 3 474 3 223,20 17/12/2021 17 1 763 10 983,49 20/12/2021 15 3 217 19 462,85 21/12/2021 9 1 001 5 935,93 2 133 798,00 22/12/2021 3 368 2 208,00 23/12/2021 10 1 700 10 013,00 24/12/2021 1 500 2 900,00 27/12/2021 13 2 500 14 375,00 3 500 2 950,00 28/12/2021 2 706 3 995,96 13 1 844 10 603,00 29/12/2021 32 4 000 22 720,00 10 1 000 5 850,00 30/12/2021 4 500 2 790,00 12 1 852 10 445,28 31/12/2021 3 1 000 5 600,00 12 950 5 367,50

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005437/en/

Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

Director of Communication, Sustainability Public Affairs

investors@forseepower.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Quentin Massé

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98