As of July 1, 2021 and for a period of one year renewable automatically, SEB SA (Paris:SK) has entrusted ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular the regulation (EU n 596 2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of April 16, 2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, of the decision n 2018-01 of the Financial Markets Authority of July 2, 2018 (the "AMF Decision") and the texts referred to therein.

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris: SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at DECEMBER 31st 2021

0 share

1.994.845,00 euros

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on July, 1st 2021:

0 share

2.000.000,00 euros

From 07/01/2021 to 12/31/2021, were executed:

Purchase: 675 transactions

Sale: 761 transactions

On the same period, exchanged volumes were:

Purchase: 22.465 shares and 3.072.902,20

Sale: 22.465 shares and 3.067.854,00

