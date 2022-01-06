Regulatory News:

ADOCIA SA (Paris:ADOC), a French société anonyme (corporation), 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatments and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of peptides and proteins, announced today its financial calendar for 2022.

February 23, 2022: Publication of revenue for Q4 2021. April 19, 2022: Publication of 2021 financial statements. May 18, 2022: Publication of revenue for Q1 2022. August 24, 2022: Publication of revenue for Q2 2022. September 19, 2022: Publication of mid-year financial statements as of June 30, 2022. October 25, 2022: Publication of revenue for Q3 2022.

In addition to regular meetings with the financial community, investors can also find updated information on the company's website (www.adocia.com). All corporate information on the company such as its financial statements, its corporate presentation and its status is available on the company's website, in the Investors' section, Regulated Information ».

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic peptides and proteins for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring six clinical-stage products and several pre-clinical products.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes five novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo) and two combinations of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (M1Pram and BioChaperoneLisPram). The clinical pipeline also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia.

Adocia's preclinical pipeline includes bi-hormonal combinations for diabetes treatment: a combination of aspart rapid acting insulin analog and pramlintide (BioChaperone AsPram), a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonist (BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide). In addition, there are three multi-hormonal products for the treatment of obesity: a combination of glucagon and exenatide (BioChaperone GluExe), a combination of pramlintide and exenatide (PramExe) and a triple combination of pramlintide glucagon exenatide (BioChaperone PramGluExe).

Adocia's portfolio is based on three technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use; 2) A platform designed to improve cell therapy techniques using a hydrogel matrix; 3) A platform for the oral delivery of peptides.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those which are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 20, 2021 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com), in particular uncertainties that are linked to research and development, future clinical data, analyses, and the evolution of the economic context, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia as of this day. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause that actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adocia's shares in any jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005594/en/

Contacts:

Adocia

Gérard Soula

CEO

contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

Ph: +33 4 72 610 610

www.adocia.com

MC Services AG

Adocia Press Relations Europe

Raimund Gabriel, Shaun Brown, Andreas Jungfer

adocia@mc-services.eu

Ph: +49 89 210 228 0