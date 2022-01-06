WGI Inc.: WGI, Inc. Acquires North Carolina's Simpson Engineers & Associates, Inc., Adding Strength and New Services in the Transportation Arena

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / National engineering and design firm WGI, Inc. (WGI) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cary, North Carolina-based Simpson Engineers & Associates, Inc. (SEA), a 40-person consulting firm providing transportation structural design, in-service bridge safety inspections, environmental/planning services, construction observation, and rail project management.

The acquisition continues WGI's ongoing commitment to growth and sustainability, as SEA adds new services in the transportation arena including rail business management, rail facility management, railroad construction oversight, and a robust team of bridge inspectors focused on maintaining a safe and efficient transportation network. In addition, SEA complements WGI's diverse structural design and transportation planning expertise.

Headquartered in the Research Triangle Park area, SEA was founded in 2004 and led by David B. Simpson, Jr., PE. The firm provides services within the southeastern U.S. with a particular focus on project management for the North Carolina Department of Transportation - Rail Division. SEA's existing clients will continue to work with the same professionals already providing decades of exceptional service. David Simpson will continue leading the Cary operations.

"I am very excited that David Simpson and his outstanding team in North Carolina have joined our WGI team. This acquisition allows us to fulfill a critical goal of expanding our North Carolina presence, adding to and strengthening our national transportation practice. It could not have come at a more opportune time with the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure and competitiveness," said WGI's CEO, David Wantman.

For Simpson's part, the fit seems natural; "I've built our firm over the past eighteen years, and it's been an incredible journey. As I've come to know David Wantman, Greg Sauter, and the broader WGI team over the past year, I'm confident that our associates and clients will be in the best hands imaginable. I'm looking forward to the next step in our growth and in contributing meaningfully to the continued success of WGI."

As a multidisciplinary solutions-providing consulting firm, WGI has 18 offices in eight states, serving an active client base in over 39 states, specializing in the following disciplines: mobility planning, transportation engineering, land development/municipal engineering, traffic and transportation engineering, parking solutions, geospatial and land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, restoration and structural engineering, landscape architecture, environmental sciences and water resources, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2021, ENR ranked WGI #175 - up 12 places -- on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms, while at the same time naming WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. South Florida Business Journal ranked WGI #5 on its 2021 Top 25 Engineering Firms, and #59 on its 2020 list of Top 100 Private Companies. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

