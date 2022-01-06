500W Heatsinkless Audio Amplifier from Axign and GaN Systems Demonstrates a New World of Extraordinary Audio Performance

Companies Unveil Revolutionary, High-Efficiency Class-D Amplifier At CES 2022

OTTAWA, ON AND LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors and audio technology innovator Axign, debuted a new groundbreaking GaN-based 500W Class-D audio amplifier. This reference design merges best-in-class technologies, including GaN Systems' GaN power transistors and Axign's Class-D controller, enabling companies to create unique audio systems that are smaller, sleeker, more efficient, more powerful, and provide better audio quality than previous generations.

Both companies will be showcasing the demo board at CES. Under Axign's theme of "Listening to the Sound of Innovation," this solution signals the next leap in efficiency and sound quality performance as audio needs have evolved. This design is ideal for consumer and automotive audio applications, including active loudspeakers, television soundbars, audio entertainment solutions, and streaming audio amplifier solutions.

Key features of the 500W Class-D audio amplifier reference design:

Rated Output Power: 2x 250W in 4 Ohm BTL (optionally 1x 500W in 2 Ohm PBTL)

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20kHz +/- 0.1dB, DC - 40kHz +/-3dB

High Dynamic Range: 109dB-A in BTL (optionally 118dB-A in PBTL)

Output Noise Voltage: 110uV A-weighted, 20kHz AES17 (optionally 41uV in PBTL)

Very low and flat THD: <0.01%, 20Hz - 20kHz

Damping factor: >4000

In addition to the key features, audio designers will love that the solution is hi-res audio compatible. The 500W Class-D audio amplifier reference design solves several technical challenges, especially heat generation in high-power audio amplifiers and efficiency. Designers will be able to:

Eliminate heatsinks.

Increase efficiency as GaN has lower switching and conduction losses and high-current capabilities.

Enhance sound quality (or reach a Class-A sound quality) with a post-filter feedback Class-D controller with full control over the loudspeaker.

"GaN-based audio amplifiers and accompanying power supplies are becoming the standard in audio systems, expanding possibilities in design and performance. This collaboration with Axign for the 500W Class-D audio amplifier encapsulates this evolution allowing the delivery of smaller, lighter, and better sounding audio systems," said Paul Wiener, GaN Systems' VP of Strategic Marketing.

Richard Langezaal, Axign's VP of Business Development, added, "Getting amazing sound quality and full control over the loudspeaker are just one of the many benefits of our 500W heatsinkless Class-D audio amplifier with GaN Systems. We are excited to shake up CES 2022 and the consumer audio market in displaying and demoing exciting audio technologies like these."

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com

About Axign

Axign, established in 2014, is a fabless semiconductor company focusing on delivering unbeaten and breakthrough analog/mixed-signal technology and ICs for audio amplifier systems. Axign's mission is to create the ultimate audio experience for high-volume products at the lowest system cost enabled by Axign's disruptive innovative and patented inventions. Axign is based in The Netherlands, with local support teams worldwide. www.axign.nl.

