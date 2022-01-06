Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! 2022 Bets: Massiver Ausbruch! Bald “Königsklasse”? Spekulation auf Gamechanger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
06.01.22
08:03 Uhr
4,880 Euro
-0,100
-2,01 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8554,94519:25
Dow Jones News
06.01.2022 | 18:31
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity -2-

DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2021

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2021 06-Jan-2022 / 17:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

as of December 31, 2021

Strasbourg (France), 6 January 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces that under the liquidity contract entrusted by 2CRSi to Portzamparc - BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021: - 15,844 2CRSi shares, - 77,836.63 euros.

During the second half of 2021, has been negotiated a total of: 

Buy side   87,425 shares EUR 385,492.75 319 transactions 
Sell side   88,456 shares EUR 393,610.46 322 transactions

As a reminder, as of June 30, 2021, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity contract: - 16,875 2CRSi shares, - 69,718.92 euros. 

BUY SIDE                            SELL SIDE 
Date     Number of       Number of    Capital  Date   Number of       Number of    Capital 
       transactions     shares                transactions     shares 
01/07/2021  3           850       3520,02  01/07/  2           800       3352 
                                2021 
02/07/2021  2           401       1660,14  02/07/  5           1514      6414,06 
                                2021 
05/07/2021  1           300       1272    05/07/  2           600       2604 
                                2021 
06/07/2021  5           1201      5068,34  06/07/  1           1        4,33 
                                2021 
08/07/2021  6           1800      7632    07/07/  7           2100      9447,06 
                                2021 
09/07/2021  3           313       1299,64  08/07/  2           500       2221 
                                2021 
12/07/2021  2           600       2484    09/07/  3           395       1674,6 
                                2021 
13/07/2021  6           1800      7169,94  13/07/  3           900       3735 
                                2021 
14/07/2021  2           301       1143,8   16/07/  5           1500      5970 
                                2021 
15/07/2021  1           15       57,9    20/07/  1           300       1167 
                                2021 
19/07/2021  7           1850      7284,75  21/07/  1           300       1179 
                                2021 
21/07/2021  2           231       889,42   22/07/  1           300       1182 
                                2021 
26/07/2021  2           401       1604,08  23/07/  4           1200      4800 
                                2021 
27/07/2021  7           1728      7033,82  26/07/  4           1201      4948,12 
                                2021 
30/07/2021  2           401       1612,02  27/07/  1           1        4,18 
                                2021 
02/08/2021  1           10       40,95   28/07/  2           800       3264 
                                2021 
03/08/2021  2           401       1668,2   29/07/  1           400       1624 
                                2021 
04/08/2021  2           800       3440    30/07/  2           28       114,72 
                                2021 
05/08/2021  3           805       3453,29  02/08/  1           400       1648 
                                2021 
06/08/2021  2           800       3360    03/08/  7           2201      9318,15 
                                2021 
11/08/2021  1           400       1712    04/08/  1           300       1305 
                                2021 
13/08/2021  1           1        4,24    06/08/  2           183       786,9 
                                2021 
16/08/2021  1           240       1022,4   09/08/  4           1344      5710,12 
                                2021 
17/08/2021  1           400       1696    10/08/  1           400       1736 
                                2021 
18/08/2021  1           78       329,55   12/08/  1           50       212,5 
                                2021 
19/08/2021  4           1500      6246    13/08/  1           1        4,24 
                                2021 
20/08/2021  1           1        4,17    18/08/  1           3        12,84 
                                2021 
24/08/2021  1           25       107    19/08/  2           2        8,42 
                                2021 
25/08/2021  2           800       3456    20/08/  2           348       1461,57 
                                2021 
26/08/2021  4           1101      4694,33  23/08/  2           800       3392 
                                2021 
27/08/2021  2           800       3312    24/08/  2           600       2604 
                                2021 
31/08/2021  1           100       428    26/08/  1           1        4,33 
                                2021 
01/09/2021  4           1069      4545,28  27/08/  3           676       2854,21 
                                2021 
02/09/2021  9           2500      11106   30/08/  5           1425      6003,81 
                                2021 
03/09/2021  5           1500      6588    31/08/  2           450       1944 
                                2021 
07/09/2021  4           1201      5364,51  01/09/  5           1300      5706,48 
                                2021 
08/09/2021  4           602       2636,82  02/09/  5           1256      5747,96 
                                2021 
09/09/2021  2           800       3472    06/09/  2           800       3584 
                                2021 
10/09/2021  1           400       1752    07/09/  3           801       3616,52 
                                2021 
13/09/2021  3           1700      7637,93  08/09/  2           2        8,93 
                                2021 
14/09/2021  3           764       3394,91  09/09/  2           475       2090 
                                2021 
15/09/2021  2           500       2264    10/09/  5           1700      7534,06 
                                2021 
16/09/2021  2           600       2716,02  13/09/  4           1400      6323,94 
                                2021 
17/09/2021  2           410       1829,01  14/09/  2           800       3616 
                                2021 
20/09/2021  6           2000      8656    16/09/  1           400       1824 
                                2021 
21/09/2021  3           900       3750,03  20/09/  2           450       1980 
                                2021 
22/09/2021  5           1112      4635,15  21/09/  1           400       1704

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2022 11:59 ET (16:59 GMT)

DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity -2- 

2021 
23/09/2021  3           618       2559,57  22/09/  1           81       345,06 
                                2021 
24/09/2021  2           600       2472    23/09/  1           400       1696 
                                2021 
27/09/2021  2           400       1630    27/09/  1           21       86,52 
                                2021 
28/09/2021  2           600       2412    29/09/  2           800       3264 
                                2021 
30/09/2021  4           761       3096,89  30/09/  1           400       1640 
                                2021 
01/10/2021  5           1500      5880    01/10/  4           1117      4483,86 
                                2021 
04/10/2021  5           1500      5904    05/10/  4           1001      3951,95 
                                2021 
05/10/2021  3           601       2331,94  07/10/  4           714       2800,02 
                                2021 
06/10/2021  3           900       3492    08/10/  8           2303      9311,26 
                                2021 
07/10/2021  1           1        3,9    11/10/  1           1        4,07 
                                2021 
11/10/2021  2           301       1213,06  12/10/  3           601       2437,06 
                                2021 
12/10/2021  1           1        4,04    13/10/  1           1        4,08 
                                2021 
13/10/2021  2           301       1216,07  14/10/  1           1        4,07 
                                2021 
14/10/2021  2           301       1210,08  18/10/  2           615       2484,6 
                                2021 
18/10/2021  1           400       1600    19/10/  2           800       3248 
                                2021 
19/10/2021  2           506       2020,81  20/10/  3           1200      4848 
                                2021 
20/10/2021  1           366       1442,04  21/10/  8           2500      10554 
                                2021 
22/10/2021  1           400       1760    22/10/  3           825       3646,01 
                                2021 
25/10/2021  4           1500      6378    25/10/  1           382       1665,52 
                                2021 
27/10/2021  2           499       2173,64  26/10/  5           1529      6571,64 
                                2021 
28/10/2021  4           801       3492,36  27/10/  4           1159      5098,79 
                                2021 
29/10/2021  4           851       3662,28  28/10/  2           401       1772,38 
                                2021 
01/11/2021  3           1200      4988,04  01/11/  3           900       3804,03 
                                2021 
02/11/2021  1           1        4,28    02/11/  3           601       2590,25 
                                2021 
03/11/2021  1           1        4,45    03/11/  15          4201      19381,31 
                                2021 
04/11/2021  1           300       1434    04/11/  7           1810      8826,47 
                                2021 
05/11/2021  6           2450      12033,91  05/11/  6           1200      6042 
                                2021 
08/11/2021  2           800       4064    08/11/  4           1400      7208,04 
                                2021 
09/11/2021  8           2320      11548,5  09/11/  2           400       2050 
                                2021 
10/11/2021  6           1901      9344,94  10/11/  2           301       1489,95 
                                2021 
11/11/2021  2           418       2055,85  11/11/  2           402       1985,96 
                                2021 
12/11/2021  3           1200      5856    15/11/  3           1200      5856 
                                2021 
16/11/2021  2           410       1984,81  18/11/  1           20       97,2 
                                2021 
17/11/2021  1           361       1754,46  22/11/  7           2261      10148,27 
                                2021 
18/11/2021  6           2100      9930,06  23/11/  2           400       1765 
                                2021 
19/11/2021  3           750       3381,75  24/11/  7           2500      11042 
                                2021 
22/11/2021  5           1168      5124,25  25/11/  4           1600      7144 
                                2021 
23/11/2021  4           1500      6516    26/11/  5           1510      6665,9 
                                2021 
25/11/2021  2           700       3062,01  29/11/  5           1500      6570 
                                2021 
26/11/2021  6           2100      9030    30/11/  4           1500      6684 
                                2021 
29/11/2021  2           600       2568    01/12/  5           1500      7071 
                                2021 
30/11/2021  1           400       1744    06/12/  7           2200      10780 
                                2021 
02/12/2021  5           1900      8861,98  07/12/  3           1200      5928 
                                2021 
03/12/2021  7           2400      10968   08/12/  2           401       1964,9 
                                2021 
06/12/2021  1           300       1446    09/12/  5           2000      9744 
                                2021 
07/12/2021  4           1400      6839    14/12/  6           2100      9954 
                                2021 
08/12/2021  2           401       1940,88  15/12/  3           330       1587,17 
                                2021 
09/12/2021  4           985       4728    16/12/  1           400       1920 
                                2021 
10/12/2021  4           863       4127,47  17/12/  1           400       1880 
                                2021 
13/12/2021  7           2201      10316,31  20/12/  3           601       2794,59 
                                2021 
15/12/2021  3           801       3796,82  21/12/  3           601       2854,75 
                                2021 
16/12/2021  3           805       3783,34  22/12/  1           1        4,66 
                                2021 
17/12/2021  2           513       2374,57  23/12/  9           2601      12866,89 
                                2021 
20/12/2021  4           901       4060,54  24/12/  2           301       1505 
                                2021

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2022 11:59 ET (16:59 GMT)

2CRSI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.