2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity -2

DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2021

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2021 06-Jan-2022 / 17:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

as of December 31, 2021

Strasbourg (France), 6 January 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces that under the liquidity contract entrusted by 2CRSi to Portzamparc - BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2021: - 15,844 2CRSi shares, - 77,836.63 euros.

During the second half of 2021, has been negotiated a total of:

Buy side 87,425 shares EUR 385,492.75 319 transactions Sell side 88,456 shares EUR 393,610.46 322 transactions

As a reminder, as of June 30, 2021, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity contract: - 16,875 2CRSi shares, - 69,718.92 euros.

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Date Number of Number of Capital Date Number of Number of Capital transactions shares transactions shares 01/07/2021 3 850 3520,02 01/07/ 2 800 3352 2021 02/07/2021 2 401 1660,14 02/07/ 5 1514 6414,06 2021 05/07/2021 1 300 1272 05/07/ 2 600 2604 2021 06/07/2021 5 1201 5068,34 06/07/ 1 1 4,33 2021 08/07/2021 6 1800 7632 07/07/ 7 2100 9447,06 2021 09/07/2021 3 313 1299,64 08/07/ 2 500 2221 2021 12/07/2021 2 600 2484 09/07/ 3 395 1674,6 2021 13/07/2021 6 1800 7169,94 13/07/ 3 900 3735 2021 14/07/2021 2 301 1143,8 16/07/ 5 1500 5970 2021 15/07/2021 1 15 57,9 20/07/ 1 300 1167 2021 19/07/2021 7 1850 7284,75 21/07/ 1 300 1179 2021 21/07/2021 2 231 889,42 22/07/ 1 300 1182 2021 26/07/2021 2 401 1604,08 23/07/ 4 1200 4800 2021 27/07/2021 7 1728 7033,82 26/07/ 4 1201 4948,12 2021 30/07/2021 2 401 1612,02 27/07/ 1 1 4,18 2021 02/08/2021 1 10 40,95 28/07/ 2 800 3264 2021 03/08/2021 2 401 1668,2 29/07/ 1 400 1624 2021 04/08/2021 2 800 3440 30/07/ 2 28 114,72 2021 05/08/2021 3 805 3453,29 02/08/ 1 400 1648 2021 06/08/2021 2 800 3360 03/08/ 7 2201 9318,15 2021 11/08/2021 1 400 1712 04/08/ 1 300 1305 2021 13/08/2021 1 1 4,24 06/08/ 2 183 786,9 2021 16/08/2021 1 240 1022,4 09/08/ 4 1344 5710,12 2021 17/08/2021 1 400 1696 10/08/ 1 400 1736 2021 18/08/2021 1 78 329,55 12/08/ 1 50 212,5 2021 19/08/2021 4 1500 6246 13/08/ 1 1 4,24 2021 20/08/2021 1 1 4,17 18/08/ 1 3 12,84 2021 24/08/2021 1 25 107 19/08/ 2 2 8,42 2021 25/08/2021 2 800 3456 20/08/ 2 348 1461,57 2021 26/08/2021 4 1101 4694,33 23/08/ 2 800 3392 2021 27/08/2021 2 800 3312 24/08/ 2 600 2604 2021 31/08/2021 1 100 428 26/08/ 1 1 4,33 2021 01/09/2021 4 1069 4545,28 27/08/ 3 676 2854,21 2021 02/09/2021 9 2500 11106 30/08/ 5 1425 6003,81 2021 03/09/2021 5 1500 6588 31/08/ 2 450 1944 2021 07/09/2021 4 1201 5364,51 01/09/ 5 1300 5706,48 2021 08/09/2021 4 602 2636,82 02/09/ 5 1256 5747,96 2021 09/09/2021 2 800 3472 06/09/ 2 800 3584 2021 10/09/2021 1 400 1752 07/09/ 3 801 3616,52 2021 13/09/2021 3 1700 7637,93 08/09/ 2 2 8,93 2021 14/09/2021 3 764 3394,91 09/09/ 2 475 2090 2021 15/09/2021 2 500 2264 10/09/ 5 1700 7534,06 2021 16/09/2021 2 600 2716,02 13/09/ 4 1400 6323,94 2021 17/09/2021 2 410 1829,01 14/09/ 2 800 3616 2021 20/09/2021 6 2000 8656 16/09/ 1 400 1824 2021 21/09/2021 3 900 3750,03 20/09/ 2 450 1980 2021 22/09/2021 5 1112 4635,15 21/09/ 1 400 1704

2021 23/09/2021 3 618 2559,57 22/09/ 1 81 345,06 2021 24/09/2021 2 600 2472 23/09/ 1 400 1696 2021 27/09/2021 2 400 1630 27/09/ 1 21 86,52 2021 28/09/2021 2 600 2412 29/09/ 2 800 3264 2021 30/09/2021 4 761 3096,89 30/09/ 1 400 1640 2021 01/10/2021 5 1500 5880 01/10/ 4 1117 4483,86 2021 04/10/2021 5 1500 5904 05/10/ 4 1001 3951,95 2021 05/10/2021 3 601 2331,94 07/10/ 4 714 2800,02 2021 06/10/2021 3 900 3492 08/10/ 8 2303 9311,26 2021 07/10/2021 1 1 3,9 11/10/ 1 1 4,07 2021 11/10/2021 2 301 1213,06 12/10/ 3 601 2437,06 2021 12/10/2021 1 1 4,04 13/10/ 1 1 4,08 2021 13/10/2021 2 301 1216,07 14/10/ 1 1 4,07 2021 14/10/2021 2 301 1210,08 18/10/ 2 615 2484,6 2021 18/10/2021 1 400 1600 19/10/ 2 800 3248 2021 19/10/2021 2 506 2020,81 20/10/ 3 1200 4848 2021 20/10/2021 1 366 1442,04 21/10/ 8 2500 10554 2021 22/10/2021 1 400 1760 22/10/ 3 825 3646,01 2021 25/10/2021 4 1500 6378 25/10/ 1 382 1665,52 2021 27/10/2021 2 499 2173,64 26/10/ 5 1529 6571,64 2021 28/10/2021 4 801 3492,36 27/10/ 4 1159 5098,79 2021 29/10/2021 4 851 3662,28 28/10/ 2 401 1772,38 2021 01/11/2021 3 1200 4988,04 01/11/ 3 900 3804,03 2021 02/11/2021 1 1 4,28 02/11/ 3 601 2590,25 2021 03/11/2021 1 1 4,45 03/11/ 15 4201 19381,31 2021 04/11/2021 1 300 1434 04/11/ 7 1810 8826,47 2021 05/11/2021 6 2450 12033,91 05/11/ 6 1200 6042 2021 08/11/2021 2 800 4064 08/11/ 4 1400 7208,04 2021 09/11/2021 8 2320 11548,5 09/11/ 2 400 2050 2021 10/11/2021 6 1901 9344,94 10/11/ 2 301 1489,95 2021 11/11/2021 2 418 2055,85 11/11/ 2 402 1985,96 2021 12/11/2021 3 1200 5856 15/11/ 3 1200 5856 2021 16/11/2021 2 410 1984,81 18/11/ 1 20 97,2 2021 17/11/2021 1 361 1754,46 22/11/ 7 2261 10148,27 2021 18/11/2021 6 2100 9930,06 23/11/ 2 400 1765 2021 19/11/2021 3 750 3381,75 24/11/ 7 2500 11042 2021 22/11/2021 5 1168 5124,25 25/11/ 4 1600 7144 2021 23/11/2021 4 1500 6516 26/11/ 5 1510 6665,9 2021 25/11/2021 2 700 3062,01 29/11/ 5 1500 6570 2021 26/11/2021 6 2100 9030 30/11/ 4 1500 6684 2021 29/11/2021 2 600 2568 01/12/ 5 1500 7071 2021 30/11/2021 1 400 1744 06/12/ 7 2200 10780 2021 02/12/2021 5 1900 8861,98 07/12/ 3 1200 5928 2021 03/12/2021 7 2400 10968 08/12/ 2 401 1964,9 2021 06/12/2021 1 300 1446 09/12/ 5 2000 9744 2021 07/12/2021 4 1400 6839 14/12/ 6 2100 9954 2021 08/12/2021 2 401 1940,88 15/12/ 3 330 1587,17 2021 09/12/2021 4 985 4728 16/12/ 1 400 1920 2021 10/12/2021 4 863 4127,47 17/12/ 1 400 1880 2021 13/12/2021 7 2201 10316,31 20/12/ 3 601 2794,59 2021 15/12/2021 3 801 3796,82 21/12/ 3 601 2854,75 2021 16/12/2021 3 805 3783,34 22/12/ 1 1 4,66 2021 17/12/2021 2 513 2374,57 23/12/ 9 2601 12866,89 2021 20/12/2021 4 901 4060,54 24/12/ 2 301 1505 2021

