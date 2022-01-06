Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! 2022 Bets: Massiver Ausbruch! Bald “Königsklasse”? Spekulation auf Gamechanger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142R6 ISIN: FR0013006558 Ticker-Symbol: 19R 
Frankfurt
06.01.22
17:22 Uhr
2,120 Euro
-0,045
-2,08 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1302,15519:33
Actusnews Wire
06.01.2022 | 18:42
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHOWROOMPRIVE: Half-year report on liquidity contract

PRESS RELEASE
January 6, 2022

Half-Year report on liquidity Contract

La Plaine Saint Denis, January 6, 2022 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2021:

  • 162,891 shares
  • 203,631 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

  • 172,558 shares
  • 146,195 euros

Over the six-month period starting July 1st, 2021 and ending December 31st, 2021, the following transactions were executed:

  • 1,121 purchase transactions
  • 990 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

  • Purchase: 799,105 shares and 2,086,036 euros
  • Sale: 751,525 shares and 1,994,437 euros

ABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

ShowroomprivéACTUS finance & communication
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor relationsGrégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations
investor.relations@showroomprive.netshowroomprive@actus.fr
+33 1 53 67 36 94
Priscilla Le Minter, CommunicationManon Clairet, Press Relations
priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.netmclairet@actus.fr
+33 1 76 21 50 16+33 1 53 67 36 73

PURCHASESALE
DateNumber of purchase transactionsShares purchasedNumber of purchase transactionsShares purchasedNumber of purchase transactionsShares purchased
Total11217991052086035,989907515251994436,815
01/07/2021000151020035590,5
02/07/2021652001799815800528363,25
05/07/2021151310145840,485141020036948,5
06/07/2021118400291055470016578
07/07/202112720024406211003811,5
08/07/2021211200039448000
09/07/2021111003492,56571018513,15
12/07/20218338510718,99113,23
13/07/20216450114350,705520016478,205
14/07/2021215014788,218600119353,21
15/07/2021191211737887,425113,185
16/07/2021171000030547,348700021730
19/07/20216550016420000
20/07/2021211061031412,4515800724035,67
21/07/2021112,975191300139672,975
22/07/2021113,225151150137623,225
23/07/2021210013213,318900129838,31
26/07/2021210003340101020035211
27/07/202112720024826,52125441,875
28/07/202111720024392,56360112765,545
29/07/2021000151020035743
30/07/202191530047596141270040778
02/08/2021251591850588,757720024156
03/08/20211060001867611460014543
04/08/202133808824673,96223007182,5
05/08/20215720021710,56500015220
06/08/2021323006962,56620019118,5
09/08/20218370011138523267112,71
10/08/20217520015642211003371,5
11/08/2021106400193007520015895
12/08/2021622006578523006952,5
13/08/2021931049228,8249692905,535
16/08/20219720021214000
17/08/20217350010045,5211200035080
18/08/2021323006692101056031298,3
19/08/2021211220035638000
20/08/2021110002900101000029357,5
23/08/2021323006749,516950028475
24/08/20216340010228,57750022835
25/08/20211110033115520015943
26/08/202112880026698,5111003399
27/08/202112510015220,5211003316,5
30/08/20211083002503019720021955,5
31/08/20218880026492,57540016439
01/09/202112000609012920028121,5
02/09/2021131080033279,6358720022639,5
03/09/20211910300309954410012471
06/09/2021111003294,5226007912
07/09/20216480014391,5211003338,5
08/09/20211910700313576520015330
09/09/202119970027877425007212,5
10/09/2021201150032432000
13/09/202114940025898,512560015768
14/09/2021311003014161130031678
15/09/20216700019206311003085,5
16/09/20215550014937,5201220033630,5
17/09/202100012710119867,76
20/09/2021221220033398,385320005510
21/09/2021000161000027381
22/09/20210009730020158
23/09/2021000111020029126
24/09/20215430012158323006618,5
27/09/2021427347654,29370010577,5
28/09/20219720019876000
29/09/20218610016532,55520014251
30/09/2021221680044513,56700019044,5
01/10/202112960024495211710044487
04/10/2021161400035547,5000
05/10/2021000161520038753
06/10/2021191520038134,5000
07/10/20211110026846520412973,12
08/10/2021323005720,513600015300,5
11/10/202113720017770424456116,025
12/10/2021221005165,512720017997
13/10/202121100275091270032615,5
14/10/2021121279332395,2557870022372,5
15/10/202100081020026449
18/10/2021162000052546,5121090029799
19/10/202111800120468,04323005998
20/10/20218540113164,56410012562,56
21/10/20211291002198015940022919,5
22/10/2021241900043106610002305
25/10/2021141200124302,13112,13
26/10/2021437007439,55520010693
27/10/202112720014343,991740035538
28/10/2021877001542161050022170
29/10/202110870018186,571020021817,5
01/11/2021111002315,5101130024416,5
02/11/2021121020021608311002398
03/11/2021111020021157,5121020021670,255
04/11/2021171340027733,59500010625,5
05/11/20211110022551146779721,815
08/11/202113730014979,5723054793,95
09/11/2021723004674162130044480
10/11/20217520010983,59610012989,5
11/11/202111850117957,13112,13
12/11/2021210012102,11817343666,735
15/11/2021533006976,5121140024657
16/11/202112920019838213202897,4
17/11/2021925245376,64111002365
18/11/2021121020021237000
19/11/2021218913807,955121020021185,5
22/11/2021437007809,5121090023537,5
23/11/202111720015476000
24/11/2021131015321569,4154510110963,655
25/11/202112520010918,51243449206,5
26/11/20216710014606242520056017,5
29/11/20212014400324407720016606
30/11/202142300504810756216989,1
01/12/20219720015512537008232,5
02/12/202110850017730110002145
03/12/2021211002271,5424005028
06/12/20210007720015135,5
07/12/202100013720015385,5
08/12/20215620013300,57630013822,5
09/12/20216720015267000
10/12/2021637017767,12522014706,12
13/12/202111720015042000
14/12/20211132271,92111020021549,5
15/12/202114940120199,155161290028289,5
16/12/20215720015560,59520011361,5
17/12/20218520010972,512720015657
20/12/202111102002216912520011586
21/12/202187200155481204441,66
22/12/2021322014676,14637017999,14
23/12/20216600112762,18423064980,98
24/12/202115604112927,9654715,155
27/12/20217690014550,5435007415,25
28/12/202100016720015375,5
29/12/202110700014847,5000
30/12/2021421004431111002337,5
31/12/2021111002326,56520011155,5
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGdyZsaZZZvFmZ5ylMtpbpdpl21jmGiXl2nKx2ieZMvFmGtpm5lna5WVZnBjm2ls
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72646-srp-groupe-cp-bilan-semestriel-du-contrat-de-liquidite-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
SHOWROOMPRIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.