NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Expands MENA Team Appointing Milos Kostic as Senior Consultant in Dubai

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS"), a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm announced today that Milos Kostic has joined the firm as a Senior Consultant based in the Dubai office.

Mr. Kostic is a leading consultant and advisor, recently working in medical industry, sports recovery through cryotherapy and hyperbaric chamber treatments. His accomplishments include guiding a business in capturing 60% of the cryotherapy products market share, verifying and commissioning over 200 cryo-therapy centers across the US, and increasing sales through cross-selling of different cryogenic products and services.

Aykut Cakir, Managing Director, Senior Partner and Head of MENA Region at NMS commented, "Milos is a very talented consultant and engineer. While His knowledge and experience is a perfect fit for the Middle East region and the types of services clients are in need of. We are excited to have him joining our group and helping organizations by providing unique and customized business solutions."

Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner at NMS said "The MENA region presents tremendous opportunity for firm growth and we are privileged to welcome someone of Milos' caliber to the NMS Team."

Mr. Kostic has 20 years of experience working within the United States, Europe and Middle East through various roles as a business professional with an expertise in Oil & Gas and Chemicals industries. His expertise includes business development, project management, engineering R&D processes and coaching capabilities related to leadership development, change management, development of assertive and mindful communication skills, critical thinking, and enhancing team's collaboration.

About NMS Consulting

Founded in 2018, NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm that specializes in delivering services to a global client base of private and public companies, government agencies, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

With a global footprint of sixteen offices located through the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East staffed with more than 250 seasoned professionals, our clients benefit from a combination of our diverse skills, expertise and global organization offering a unique multi-disciplinary 360° solutions platform.

Unlike other leading management consulting firms, NMS Consulting provides its clients the experience of working with a "big firm consultancy" without the higher premium. Client projects are staffed with qualified professionals who have trained at many of the leading global consultancy firms enabling the NMS professionals to deliver "big firm" experience and capabilities, while providing flexibility on mandate sizes and pricing.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

