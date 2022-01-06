Omnicom Precision Marketing Group: Credera Names Ian Thomas UK Chief Data Officer

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on cloud, data, engineering, innovation, and strategy, has named Ian Thomas to the newly created position of chief data officer for the UK market.

Thomas will be responsible for engaging with senior client data leaders to help them accelerate their strategic data initiatives and guide their organisations to become more data driven.

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

"Ian's experience and expertise in the data arena is extraordinary," said Chris Dean, Credera's CEO in the UK. "We are excited to welcome him into the Credera community. His knowledge and background will add exceptional value to our clients and our people."

Thomas is a 20-year veteran of the data and analytics industry. He co-founded one of the industry's first web analytics firms and has held senior data leadership roles for Microsoft and Publicis Groupe, dealing with some of the world's largest and most complex datasets and building effective cross-functional teams to bring data to life. He is a leading figure within the growing chief data officer community in the UK, having been named on DataIQ's list of 100 top data leaders in 2020.

"I'm very excited to be joining Credera at this point in their journey and to help them build on their trusted client relationships to deliver extraordinary results through data," said Thomas. "The role of the chief data officer combines deep technical knowledge and experience with softer skills in organisational design, stakeholder influence, and operational excellence; but it can be a challenging job, with few peers to bounce ideas off. My goal is to support our clients' data leaders with practical advice and insights that are backed by Credera's outstanding operational and technical delivery capabilities as well as Omnicom's open operating system that orchestrates better outcomes, Omni."



