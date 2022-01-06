The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Nextech AR, Outback Goldfields, Baseload Energy Corp., and Ucore Rare Metals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Nextech AR, Outback Goldfields, Baseload Energy Corp., and Ucore Rare Metals discussing their latest press releases.

Nextech AR (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) signs multiple deals for its CAD-Poly Solutions

Nextech AR has announced the signing of multiple CAD to POLY deals across a variety of industries. Signees include Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Jacuzzi Brands LLC, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). With this announcement, the company is validating its proprietary CAD-Poly 3D modelling technology called ARitize CAD. Nextech AR believes that its CAD- Poly technology is a game-changer for the manufacturing industry, as they now have a viable solution to convert large CAD files into lightweight 3D models at affordable prices and at scale. Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the technology.

Outback Goldfields (TSXV:OZ) begins trading on the TSXV

Common shares of Outback Goldfields (OZ) have been accepted for listing on the TSXV. The company's common shares will begin trading on the TSXV today, January 6th, under the trading symbol OZ. The listing will increase the company's visibility in the capital markets both domestically and globally and the company will delisted from the CSE. Outback CEO Chris Donaldson sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the announcement and what lies ahead in 2022.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV:FIND) shares uranium intersections from ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy (FIND) has reported Uranium assay results from the first diamond drill hole of the recent ACKIO Uranium discovery on the Hook project. The ACKIO discovery has revealed high-grade uranium near-surface, widespread zones of mineralization and an alteration halo that exceeds over 230 metres. Assay results from the remaining drill holes completed on ACKIO in the summer program will be released after they've all been received. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode shared the exciting results with Caroline Egan.

Ucore (TSXV:UCU) provides update on RapidSX commercialization

Ucore Rare Metals (UCU) has released an update for the RapidSXTM rare earth element separation technology. After extensive testing and design work this year, Ucore subsidiary Innovation Metals Corp. (IMC) is ready to begin construction on a RapidSX demonstration plant in Q1 2022. Ucore and IMC anticipate that the RapidSX technology will be ready for commercial adoption and implementation by the second quarter of 2022. Ucore CEO Pat Ryan sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the news.

