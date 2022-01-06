Agendia, Inc., a commercial stage company focused on precision oncology for breast cancer, today announced the appointment of healthcare industry veterans Suja Chandrasekaran, MS and Scott Mendel, MBA to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to be expanding Agendia's Board of Directors with the appointment of two accomplished industry executives," said Mark Straley, Chief Executive Officer of Agendia. "With combined decades of leadership and results-driven performance, Suja and Scott will provide Agendia with invaluable guidance, informed by extensive executive experience. As we continue to deliver on our goal to provide crucial genomic information to physicians and their patients to improve care, we look forward to tapping into their diverse expertise."

"Suja's reputation for growing, scaling, and transforming global businesses with data-driven go-to-market strategies and business vision is unparalleled," said Patrick J. Balthrop, Chairman of the Board at Agendia. "Similarly, Scott's executive insights and deep financial experience will be integral assets as we position the business for ongoing operational excellence and commercialization to best serve the breast cancer community."

Suja Chandrasekaran, MS

Ms. Chandrasekaran joins Agendia's Board with over 25 years of experience in building businesses in retail, consumer, manufacturing, and healthcare. Her specialties include risk management, ESG, and the employment of digital capabilities to drive growth and revenue. Ms. Chandrasekaran currently serves as Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Information Officer at CommonSpirit Health, where she leads the digitization of healthcare focusing on unleashing the power of data with AI to provide rich patient and provider experiences. Previously she was the Global Chief Technology Officer at Walmart Inc. and Kimberly-Clark Corporation. She also serves on the boards of American Eagle Outfitters and Blume Global Technologies.

Ms. Chandrasekaran earned her Master of Business Systems at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia and her Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from the University of Madras, India. She holds many prestigious honors recognizing her technology and digital leadership, including her recent induction into the CIO Hall of Fame.

"Agendia is harnessing impressive science to deliver state-of-the-art solutions to the breast cancer community and I'm honored to contribute to the company's meaningful mission," said Chandrasekaran. "I am especially excited by the technology supporting MammaPrint and BluePrint genomic tests as well as the potential future expansion into next generation sequencing and digital AI pathology solutions to follow the patient throughout her journey."

Scott Mendel, MBA

Mr. Mendel is an industry veteran with over 25 years in public and private corporate leadership, notably in healthcare, software, and diagnostics. Most recently, Mr. Mendel served as the Chief Executive Officer of GenMark Diagnostics, overseeing a period of rapid growth and the process that ultimately led to the company's purchase by Roche Diagnostics. Mr. Mendel previously served as GenMark's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, leveraging his deep expertise in finance and manufacturing scale-up, fund raising and investor relations, and general commercial operations and strategy.

Prior to GenMark, Mr. Mendel held senior-level leadership positions with The Active Network and GE Healthcare. He serves as Audit Committee Chair and Compensation Committee member at Akoya Biosciences and is a member of Board of Advisors at Specific Diagnostics and Visby Medical. He holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"I am thrilled to join Agendia's Board of Directors and to partner with the impressive, mission-driven genomic specialists, operational talent, and industry leaders in our shared vision," said Mendel. "I look forward to contributing my executive expertise as Agendia pursues its objectives to advance genomic testing in breast cancer and improve outcomes for patients."

The Agendia Board and management team is committed to bringing in and utilizing strong executive and operational talent at all levels to align with the superior execution and focus on propelling the Company's advancement in all areas. We believe this dedication translates into exceptional science, actionable and transformative research, and bringing innovative new products to market to ensure breast cancer patients, their families and their physicians have access to the information they need to make the best decisions about the treatment journey. Learn more here.

About Agendia

Agendia is a mission-driven company focused on enabling optimized decision-making by providing physicians with next-generation diagnostic and information solutions that can be used to help improve outcomes for breast cancer patients worldwide. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests that help surgeons, oncologists and pathologists to personalize treatment for women at critical intervention points throughout their patient journey.

MammaPrint is a 70-gene prognostic test that, along with other clinicopathologic factors, determines a specific patient's breast cancer recurrence risk. BluePrint is an 80-gene molecular subtyping test that identifies the underlying biology of an individual breast cancer to provide information about its behavior, long-term prognosis and potential response to systemic therapy. Together, MammaPrint and BluePrint provide a holistic view of an individual patient's breast cancer, enabling physicians to objectively select the best treatment plan.

For more information on Agendia's assays and ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com.

