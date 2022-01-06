Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) ("EDC", or the "Company") (http://www.edcpub.com) today reports financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date ended November 30, 2021.

Pre-COVID, COVID Impacted and Current Year Comparison

"We are encouraged to report that we continue to exceed pre-pandemic levels in our fiscal third quarter with increases in net revenues and average number of consultants and improved after tax profitability on a year-to-date basis. Last year, due to multiple circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw an unusually positive increase in the demand for our products which resulted in record sales and earnings for fiscal 2021. This year, many of these circumstances, such as children returning to the classroom, and parents returning to full-time employment, have resulted in our business returning to more normalized levels of growth with associated seasonality," stated Craig White, President and CEO of Educational Development Corporation.

"Historically, our third quarter is one of our highest revenue quarters of the year due to the seasonal nature of our business. Due to the significant positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business last year, we are providing the additional table below to show pre-COVID, COVID impacted and current financial results for the fiscal third quarter and year-to-date results ended November 30."

Pre-COVID Pre-COVID COVID Impacted COVID Impacted Current Year Current Year Period Q3 FY 2020 YTD FY 2020 Q3 FY 2021 YTD FY 2021 Q3 FY 2022 YTD FY 2022 Average # of Consultants 33,600 32,900 57,200 45,200 41,500 47,300 Net Revenues 40,824,600 92,850,000 66,750,300 164,292,100 45,112,300 118,914,600 Net Earnings 2,735,800 5,107,000 4,269,600 10,455,700 2,646,600 7,982,900 After tax profit % 6.7% 5.5% 6.4% 6.4% 5.9% 6.7%

"Sales from our UBAM division continue to be driven by our active consultant count. This quarter the Company had more active consultants, which translated into increased revenues over fiscal year 2020 results. When compared to the year prior to COVID-19, UBAM net revenues for our fiscal third quarter were 8.7% greater than the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 and UBAM's year-to-date net revenues were 27.6% higher than the year-to-date revenues of fiscal year 2020. This growth, compared to fiscal year 2020, clearly demonstrates the continued success in generating sales from our consultant salesforce. The Company expects to see this trend continue into the fiscal fourth quarter."

"Gross sales from our Publishing division continued to rebound in the fiscal third quarter as sales increased $2.3 million, or 42.8%, over the sales from the fiscal third quarter last year. While much of this sales increase resulted from the return of business from existing customers temporarily closed last year due to the pandemic, we are also experiencing sales growth with existing customers and the addition of new customers in this division. The sales growth and new customer additions are driving record sales volumes for this division in the current fiscal year."

"During the third quarter, we generated $3.6 million of pretax profits, approximately 8.0% of net revenues. This strong profit level results from our consistent business model, our attention to cost containment and last year's restructuring of our outbound freight program. We expect these strong results to continue for the remainder of the fiscal year and beyond," concluded Mr. White.

Once again, the board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, which will be paid on, or around, March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Year-to-Date Highlights Compared to the Prior Year

Net revenues of $118.9 million, a decrease of $45.4 million, or 27.6%, compared to $164.3 million.

Average active UBAM sales consultants totaled 47,300.

Earnings before income taxes were $10.9 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 23.2%, compared to $14.2 million.

Net earnings totaled $8.0 million, compared to $10.5 million, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 23.8%.

Earnings per share totaled $0.94, compared to $1.25, down 24.8% on a fully diluted basis.

Third Quarter Highlights Compared to the Prior Year Third Quarter

Net revenues of $45.1 million, a decrease of $21.7 million, or 32.5%, compared to $66.8 million.

Average active UBAM sales consultants totaled 41,500.

Earnings before income taxes were $3.6 million, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 37.9%, compared to $5.8 million.

Net earnings totaled $2.6 million, compared to $4.3 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 39.5%.

Earnings per share totaled $0.31, compared to $0.51, down 39.2% on a fully diluted basis.





EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

November 30, Nine Months Ended

November 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET REVENUES $ 45,112,300 $ 66,750,300 $ 118,914,600 $ 164,292,100 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,602,600 5,774,300 10,921,300 14,217,700 INCOME TAXES 956,000 1,504,700 2,938,400 3,762,000 NET EARNINGS $ 2,646,600 $ 4,269,600 $ 7,982,900 $ 10,455,700 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.51 $ 0.99 $ 1.25 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.51 $ 0.94 $ 1.25 DIVIDENDS PER SHARE $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.30 $ 0.22 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND EQUIVALENT SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 8,029,060 8,355,831 8,028,973 8,354,156 Diluted 8,430,221 8,355,831 8,449,183 8,354,156

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited ("Usborne") and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher ("Kane Miller"); both international award-winning publishers of children's books. EDC's current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, through social media, book fairs with school and public libraries, direct and internet sales.

