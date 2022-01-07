Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Videointerview: Gründer von Long-Covid-Forschungszentrum bestätigt die Wirkung von Artemic™!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RFDZ ISIN: KYG8701T1388 Ticker-Symbol: TC2A 
Tradegate
04.01.22
11:11 Uhr
0,496 Euro
+0,046
+10,32 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4530,46706.01.
0,4440,47806.01.
PR Newswire
07.01.2022 | 00:16
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Electronics: TCL Wins Top Innovation Awards during CES 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand, has been recognized by TWICE, Asia Digital Group, and Europe Digital Group for its technological accomplishments exhibited at Central Hall #17017, Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 5-7, 2022.

TCL won the "Innovation Award of Mini LED Display Technology" for its TCL OD Zero Mini LED 8K TV X925 PRO; "The Most innovative Award of The Year" for its TCL NXTWEAR AIR and the "Eye Protection Innovation Award of The Year" for its TCL NXTPAPER 10s.

The awards were given out as part of the Global Top Brands Award Ceremony sponsored by TWICE, Asia Digital Group, and Europe Digital Group, held on January 6th and were chosen by a jury of global experts and influential media.

TCL's X925 PRO is the first TV with third-generation Mini LED backlights and OD ZeroTM display technology. The 85" 8K Mini LED powered TV delivers revolutionary optics and immersive audio in an ultra-thin design and comes with Google TVTM for all your personalization needs. It also delivers a room-defining listening experience thanks to its powerful Onkyo-tuned drivers that create a premium soundstage with Dolby Atmos 3D audio processing for sound that surrounds.

TCL NXTWEAR AIR is the next generation of wearable display glasses. It offers a portable cinematic experience with a 140-inch equivalent screen from 4 meters away. It levels up users' viewing experience from movie watching, mobile gaming, remote office, perfect for commuters. At only 75g with standard lens, the NXTWEAR AIR comes with two exchangeable front lens, prioritizing both comfort and personal style.

The TCL NXTPAPER 10s is designed specifically with a focus on eye protection. Blue right reduction is front and center, with the feature built directly into both the tablet's software and hardware. Its paper-like display design utilizes 10 layers of protection to retain natural colours, setting an industry standard. The display is TÜV certified and reduces blue light through the screen by over 50%. Users will also enjoy clear viewing from any angle due to the display's anti-glare finish.

*Product availability may differ between countries and regions.

Follow TCLInspireGreatness TCL_MiniLED CES2022 for the latest updates at CES 2022.

Twitter: @TCL_TV_Global & @TCL_USA
Facebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobal & @TCLUSA
Instagram: @tclelectronics & @TCL_USA
YouTube: @TCL Electronics & @TCL USA

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721230/image_1.jpg

TCL ELECTRONICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.