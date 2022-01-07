ABN AMRO CI&TO Christian Bornfeld to step down on 1 May 2022

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. today announced that its Chief Innovation & Technology Officer (CI&TO), Christian Bornfeld, has decided to leave ABN AMRO on 1 May 2022. Christian has accepted a position closer to his home and family in Denmark. The process of finding a new CI&TO has been initiated.

Robert Swaak, CEO of ABN AMRO:

"I want to sincerely thank Christian for his vision and leadership and the tremendous work he has done for ABN AMRO in the past four years. It is with great regret that we will see him go, but I fully respect his desire to work closer to his home and family in Denmark. Until 1 May, Christian will be fully committed to ABN AMRO. He has been a driving force for the bank in recent years, as one of the architects of our current strategy and of our ambition to serve our clients as a personal bank in the digital age. Christian has been instrumental in future-proofing the bank's IT landscape and our way of working and in reinforcing our bank- wide KYC capabilities and activities. His knowledge, skills and companionship will be sorely missed. I wish Christian every success and happiness in his new job."

Christian Bornfeld, CI&TO:

"It is with mixed emotions that I will be saying goodbye in a few months. I have immensely enjoyed working with all my colleagues at ABN AMRO and would like to thank them for that. The passion, professionalism and expertise at ABN AMRO are exceptional. At the same time, I'm excited about this new opportunity, which will allow me to work closer to my family in Denmark. So when this opportunity arose, I decided, together with my family, to return to Denmark. I have a lot of respect for Robert and my colleagues in the Executive Board. I firmly believe in the current strategy and in ABN AMRO's ability to be successful as a personal bank in the digital age. I'll be following the bank's progress closely for years to come."

