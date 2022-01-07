Anzeige
Freitag, 07.01.2022
Videointerview: Gründer von Long-Covid-Forschungszentrum bestätigt die Wirkung von Artemic™!
WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 
Frankfurt
07.01.22
08:05 Uhr
1,624 Euro
+0,004
+0,25 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2022 | 08:08
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific.

On 5 January 2022, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, acquired 12,350 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at price of 137p per share.

The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan and persons closely associated with him is 378,881 Shares, representing 0.18% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Director Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameSpruce Bluff Resources Limited

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusPerson closely associated with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameAnglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

137p 12,350

d.

Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
12,350
137p

e.

Date of the transaction5 January 2022

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681372/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
