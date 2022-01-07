Das Instrument IBE1 ES0144580Y14 IBERDROLA INH. EO -,75 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2022

The instrument IBE1 ES0144580Y14 IBERDROLA INH. EO -,75 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2022



Das Instrument 4QQN CA7308432086 POINTS INTL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2022

The instrument 4QQN CA7308432086 POINTS INTL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2022



Das Instrument 7DO FR00140062P9 CRYPTO BLOCKCH.IND. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2022

The instrument 7DO FR00140062P9 CRYPTO BLOCKCH.IND. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2022

