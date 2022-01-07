Silicon Ranch, a Shell-backed utility-scale solar developer in the United States, has raised funds from new and existing investors.From pv magazine USA Silicon Ranch, a company backed by Royal Dutch Shell, has raised $775 million in equity capital. The funding round was led by new investor Manulife Invesment Management, a division of Canada's largest life insurance firm, which contributed $400 million. Existing investors Shell TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund and Mountain Group partners also participated. The deal is expected to close the first quarter of this year. Silicon Ranch operates out ...

