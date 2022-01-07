Anzeige
Freitag, 07.01.2022
Heilung? Kurschance vor dem Wochenende: Aufsehenerregender Forschungsdurchbruch!?
WKN: 5167 ISIN: KYG361891016 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
07.01.2022 | 09:34
Forbes Ventures Plc - Issue of Equity and Director's Interest

Forbes Ventures Plc - Issue of Equity and Director's Interest

PR Newswire

London, January 7

7 January 2022

FORBES VENTURES

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Director's Interest

Further to the Company's announcement of 10 December 2021, Forbes announces that debt of £703,056 owed by the Company to CC Capital Limited ("CC Capital") has been converted into 18,748,170 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a conversion price of 3.75p per Ordinary Share. The conversion price represents the price of an Ordinary Share on 29 June 2021, when trading in the Ordinary Shares was suspended.

Following this issue, CC Capital now holds a total of 291,748,170 Ordinary Shares, representing 61.42 per cent of the Company's enlarged issued share capital of 475,000,000 Ordinary Shares.

As confirmed on 31 December 2021, CC Capital is continuing to support Forbes, pending receipt of funds by the Company from Litigation Funding Securitisations. Rob Cooper, the Chief Executive of Forbes, is a director of and major shareholder in CC Capital.

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on Wednesday, 12 January 2022.

Following this issue, the Company has 475,000,000 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 475,000,000 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 568 767
020 3687 0498
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
020 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCC Capital Limited
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPCA of Rob Cooper, Chief Executive of Forbes Ventures
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameForbes Ventures
b)LEI213800GI4RT4V84L8O71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each


ISIN: KYG361891016
b)Nature of the transactionDebt for equity swap
c)Price(s) and volume(s)18,748,170 ordinary shares of 0.1p each at 3.75p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction6 January 2022
f)Place of the transactionn/a
© 2022 PR Newswire
