NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Reminder: Changes to Nasdaq's Standing Settlement Instructions for collateral transactions in VP Denmark

Nasdaq Clearing AB (Nasdaq) is changing its membership structure with the Denmark CSD: Nasdaq will as of Trade date 10th of January, 2022 change its Participant ID and BIC in VP Denmark for collateral flows. The transition mandates change in Nasdaq's Standing Settlement Instructions (SSI) for pledging securities as Margin Collateral and to the Default Fund. Type Participant ID BIC-code Account number --------------------------------------------------------- Collateral 13438 OMECSESSCOL N/A --------------------------------------------------------- Default Fund 13438 OMECSESSCOL N/A --------------------------------------------------------- New securities account details will also be published on Nasdaq's websites for Collateral Management and Default Fund, respectively. The action required from all members is to update their systems and/or processes to cater for this change. For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing: Telephone +46 8 405 68 80 or clearing@nasdaq.com