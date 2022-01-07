Regulatory News:

7 January 2022

SEGRO plc

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

SEGRO APPOINTS NEW CHAIR

The Board of SEGRO plc ('SEGRO' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Harrison to succeed Gerald Corbett as Chair. He will join the Board and the Nomination Committee as a Non-Executive Director on 1 April 2022 and will become Chair of the Board and the Nomination Committee on 30 June 2022, with Gerald Corbett stepping down from the Board on that date.

Andy Harrison is currently Chair of Dunelm Group plc, a position he has held since July 2015. He was previously Chief Executive of Whitbread plc, easyJet plc and RAC plc, and was a Non-Executive Director of Ascential plc (formerly Emap plc).

Gerald Corbett said:

"I am delighted to be succeeded by someone of the calibre of Andy Harrison, who brings a wealth of experience across several different industries and public company boards. We look forward to welcoming him to SEGRO. My six years has coincided with a period of growth and much success for the Company and the business is in great shape. I've enjoyed working with its remarkable management team. I went on my first public company board 35 years ago and have been fortunate to serve on 12 others, chairing seven and I am now looking forward to doing other things."

David Sleath said:

"On behalf of the Board and the management team, I thank Gerald for his leadership of the Board and for his wise counsel, support and encouragement over the last six years, during a time of tremendous growth and success for SEGRO. I am looking forward to working with Andy Harrison, whose breadth of corporate experience and leadership will prove invaluable for the years ahead, as we continue to deliver our growth strategy and the implementation of our Responsible SEGRO framework."

Andy Harrison said:

"I am delighted to join SEGRO and look forward to working with David, the SEGRO team, and my new Board colleagues to build on the tremendous growth the Company has achieved in recent years."

This announcement is issued in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.11 of the UK Listing Authority. There are no additional matters that would require disclosure under LR 9.6.13 R (1) to (6) in relation to this appointment.

ABOUT SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 8.8 million square metres of space (95 million square feet) valued at £17.1 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO's purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

