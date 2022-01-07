GoParity doubles number of investors and triples impact investments in 2021

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoParity , an impact investing fintech, ended 2021 with 10.4M€ invested in sustainability and an investment community of more than 18,000 citizens and companies.

While in 2020 nearly 2M€ were invested in the platform, in 2021 alone the investment was three times as high (6.5M€) surpassing the 10M€ milestone. The investment was secured by the more than 18,000 citizens and organizations registered, a number that has doubled comparesd to the nearly 9000 users registered at the end of 2020.

"These numbers are the result of a combination of different factors: a community of investors that increasingly trusts us in harvesting the fruits of their investments, a qualified and highly motivated team, a greater diversity of projects and geographies, as well as the entry of Mustard Seed Maze and Critical Software as new shareholders," explains Nuno Brito Jorge, CEO at GoParity.

The 142 projects funded by GoParity avoid the emission of 22,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year (equivalent to the absorption capacity of 1 million trees); have already positively impacted 61,000 people directly and indirectly, and created over 4,500 jobs, numbers the company expects to increase by 2022. More projects were funded in 2021 alone than in the previous years since the launch of the platform altogether in sectors such as health, eco-fashion, electric mobility, renewable energy, sustainable aquaculture, education and more, in 10 countries across three continents. In the last week of the year, GoParity launched its first project in Kenya, which is now open for financing .

Of the 10.4M€ lent, over 2.8M€ have already been repaid to investors (with interest), against 700,000€ by the end of 2020. To date, there is no bankruptcy among the platform's borrowers.