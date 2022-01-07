French start-up HelioRec has developed a new floater that can contain water to add more weight and increase its stability on the water. According to its creators, the new product can be 3.5 times more stable than conventional blow-molded floaters.French start-up Heliores has developed a new floater that is claimed to be particularly suitable for floating PV projects planned for extreme weather conditions. The floater is called Hydro-lock and is able to host water, which gives it additional mass and, according to its creators, additional stability, without extra costs for ballast materials, such ...

